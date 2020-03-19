Column: Planning for off-campus teaching

The current crisis brings with it painful costs. For me, one of the greatest disappointments is that my daughter and grandson, whom I have not seen since December 26, will not be coming to visit us the end of this month. Personal safety and wellbeing, however, come first. Canceling the trip was the right thing to do.

(My daughter does send pictures of my grandson just about every day. I look at every one of them, often several times a day.)

We need to remind ourselves that even though all sorts of events have been canceled and social distancing is the order of the day, there are many things that we can still do. Going for a walk in Black Hawk State Park or along the river. Bird watching. Listening to music or watching a movie while at home. We might even do something as radical as read a book.

In short, all is not lost. There is still room for hope.

Stripped to its essentials, hope is not wishful thinking. Rather, it is the quiet confidence that we can handle whatever comes our way. It is a combination of resilience, creativity and adaptability. When hope is understood in this way, we can with confidence say that this a time of hope, for hope is possible even in the midst of difficult times.

DANIEL E. LEE is the Marian Taft Cannon Professor in the Humanities at Augustana; danlee@augustana.edu.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0