Column: Planning for off-campus teaching

With stunning suddenness, social distancing has become a way of life as drastic measures have been taken to slow down the spread of the novel coronavirus. Schools (including Augustana College, where I teach) have canceled classes. Churches (including the one of which my wife and I are members) have suspended services. Concerts have been canceled. Sporting events have been canceled. Health authorities advise us that we should avoid crowds, staying at home whenever possible. Ideally, they advise, we should not get within six feet of anyone else.
All of these are painful measures. All of these are necessary measures.
At Augustana, it is our good fortune to have a superb administrative team, led by President Steve Bahls. They made absolutely the right decision when they suspended classes to start spring break a week early. Even though there are no known cases of COVID-19 among members of the Augustana community, lowering the population density on campus was an essential measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19, should a member of the Augustana community get this disease.
The president and the provost of the college also asked those of us who teach to make contingency plans for distance learning should it not be wise to resume on-campus classes when spring break ends Monday, March 30. I have already done so and shared these plans with the students in my classes. Knowing how things will be done, should it not be safe to resume on-campus classes when spring break ends, reduces anxiety levels.
If on-campus classes do not resume March 30, the contingency plans for my courses will go into effect. I routinely electronically distribute to my students outlines of my lectures. Working mostly at home, I am now filling in the details and will distribute complete drafts of my lectures to my students at the appropriate time.
Class discussion is an important part of the classes that I teach. If it is not safe to resume on-campus classes when spring break ends, I will be setting up weekly on-line chat rooms for my students, utilizing a program called Moodle Forum.
For the introductory ethics class that I teach, I utilize process writing that involves three stages – a proposal, a rough draft, and a final draft. When I have read the proposals, I meet with each student individually to discuss her or his proposal. Ditto for rough drafts. If on-campus classes do not resume after spring break, meeting with each student in person will not be possible. However, there is a device called a telephone that will enable us to have conversations about proposals and rough drafts.
Exams will have to be done in a different way. If on-campus classes do not resume March 30, the exams will be open-book take-home exams. That is not a perfect solution to the problem, but it will work.
The important thing in all of this is that it is essential that students be able to complete the courses for which they are registered and, for those who are seniors, graduate on time. Augustana is committed to making this possible.
The current crisis brings with it painful costs. For me, one of the greatest disappointments is that my daughter and grandson, whom I have not seen since December 26, will not be coming to visit us the end of this month. Personal safety and wellbeing, however, come first. Canceling the trip was the right thing to do.
(My daughter does send pictures of my grandson just about every day. I look at every one of them, often several times a day.)
We need to remind ourselves that even though all sorts of events have been canceled and social distancing is the order of the day, there are many things that we can still do. Going for a walk in Black Hawk State Park or along the river. Bird watching. Listening to music or watching a movie while at home. We might even do something as radical as read a book.
In short, all is not lost. There is still room for hope.
Stripped to its essentials, hope is not wishful thinking. Rather, it is the quiet confidence that we can handle whatever comes our way. It is a combination of resilience, creativity and adaptability. When hope is understood in this way, we can with confidence say that this a time of hope, for hope is possible even in the midst of difficult times.
DANIEL E. LEE is the Marian Taft Cannon Professor in the Humanities at Augustana; danlee@augustana.edu.