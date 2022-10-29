Column: Please don’t criminalize my faith or my people

The national debate around abortion seems to take for granted that questions like “when does human life begin?” can be answered in criminal law, through legislation and court cases. The problem with that assumption is that this is a theological question, and different faiths have different answers.

In my Jewish tradition, our earliest and most sacred texts teach us that neither an embryo nor a fetus is a nefesh, a living person. For the first forty days after conception, the Talmud teaches that the embryo is “mere fluid.” From 41 days after conception until birth, the embryo or fetus is considered a part of the mother’s body, although it also represents the possibility of future human life and thus is important, even precious. This Jewish view of the nature of the fetus is based upon a biblical law addressing a miscarriage caused by men fighting and pushing a pregnant woman. The individual responsible for the miscarriage was to be fined for causing the injury of miscarriage, but he was not to be tried for murder (Ex. 21.22). This view is confirmed by our two major medieval Jewish codes and continues until today.

The leading authority on abortion in Jewish Law is a 2000-year-old mishnah which states that one should kill a fetus if a woman’s life is endangered by it, even during the process of giving birth. Since under Jewish law, the unborn fetus does not yet have status of a person, the obligation to preserve human life is owed only to the living person, the mother. Only when a greater part of the fetus or the head emerges does the fetus acquire the status of a person whose life must be protected.

While there are many beliefs among Jews regarding precisely when abortion is permissible or required, all agree that the life of the mother takes precedence and must be protected. The majority opinion is that abortion is permissible in any case of great maternal need, to save the life or the physical, mental or emotional health of the mother, for example, if the pregnancy presents undue danger to the mother’s health, or the fetus is diagnosed with a severe health condition that would cause great anguish to the mother, or the pregnancy itself causes suffering because it results from rape or incest. Thus, the great majority of Jews feel the decision whether to abort should be left to the mother, in consultation with her doctor.

Jewish health care providers have a sacred duty to put the life and health of the pregnant person first. We know from what is happening in other states that even if there is a “life of mother” exception to an abortion ban, the unnecessary waiting before providing essential medical care that is caused by fear of criminal prosecution can lead not only to undue maternal suffering and risk but even, at times, maternal death. Picture, then, the plight of a Jewish doctor, midwife or nurse, forced to choose between being considered a murderer by God and the Jewish people if hesitation in providing care costs the mother’s life, or facing criminal prosecution by the State for providing essential medical care to the mother without adequate proof that it was the last resort to save the mother’s life. This horrific plight is exactly what the First Amendment is supposed to prevent. Its twin protections – the right to practice one’s own faith, on the one hand, and the state’s duty to refrain from establishing any religion, on the other hand – have been the gold standard in the world for religious freedom since the First Amendment was adopted.

My ninth great grandfather, Rev. John Lothrop, was not Jewish, but he came here for religious freedom. The Church of England did not approve of how he taught scripture, and in 1632, he was arrested, tried in the infamous Star Chamber, and convicted. While he was imprisoned, his wife died, and his six children became beggars; in a show of Church mercy, he was released in 1634 with instructions to petition the king for the chance to take an oath of loyalty to the Church of England. Instead, he grabbed his children, jumped on the next ship out of England, and fled to Boston and then to Plymouth Colony. According to a contemporary account, Rev. Lothrop said upon his arrival in Boston that he rejoiced to be in a place where there was a "church without a bishop...and a state without a king." Some consider him one of the sources of the “separation of church and state” doctrine so essential to religious freedom in the United States.

I don’t know what Rev. Lothrop taught about abortion, but I am confident he would support me in pleading with my fellow citizens: Do not elect candidates that seek to legislate theological issues and criminalize minority religions. Please, don’t criminalize my faith or my people.