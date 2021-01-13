Column: Police reforms are wide-ranging

A more curious accountability measure is the ending of “qualified immunity” for police officers. In almost all cases, police officers are not personally liable even when they violate a person’s civil rights, explained Jay Schweikert, an expert on qualified immunity at the libertarian-leaning Cato Institute.

Last year, Colorado became the first state to eliminate this lawsuit protection for police officers. If the Black Caucus’ bill becomes law, Illinois will be the second state.

“There are a lot of ways this can play out. If a police officer is found liable, the municipality that the officer works for can indemnify the officer and it ends up paying the judgement,” he said.

But he added since this is a new area of law there are other options.

“One option is that the officer pays something like 5 percent or $20,000 of the judgement, whichever is less. This holds the officer financially accountable. Another option is for individual officers to purchase insurance much the way doctors do and the worse their records are the higher their individual premiums are.”