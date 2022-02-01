Column: Political rhetoric reaches full boil

Newt last week wandered onto Maria Bartiromo's Fox News platform, where no lie should fear scrutiny, to snarl at the Jan. 6 Committee in worn out didactic rhythms that stopped just short of the week's bullet talk.

"I think when you have a Republican Congress, this is all going to come crashing down," said the one-time House Speaker. "And the wolves are going to find out that they're now sheep and they're the ones who are in fact, I think, fac(ing) a real risk of jail for the kinds of laws they're breaking."

Such as . . . oh, he wasn't asked. But he was able to say the Jan. 6 Committee was "literally just running over the law, pursuing innocent people," adding that "it's basically a lynch mob."

We could get into the advisability of Gingrich defending the rights and liberties of people who would attack the U.S. Capitol and kill people including police officers in an attempt to overturn an election, or we could point out that it was an actual lynch mob that erected a gallows intended for then-Vice President Mike Pence on Jan. 6, but really, most everyone with a brain stopped listening to this guy during the 2012 presidential primary season when he said, "I expect to win the (GOP) nomination."

Hint: He didn't.