Column: Poor water quality points to need to address climate change

This is especially troubling because, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the frequency of harmful algal blooms is increasing. This increase is mostly tied to three factors: an overabundance of nutrients (nitrogen and phosphorous) from fertilizers in our water, warmer temperatures associated with climate change, and increased levels of carbon dioxide (CO2) in our atmosphere. In short, algae blooms need three things to grow: warm water, nitrates for fuel, and CO2 to photosynthesize. We have done a good job of giving them all three.

Luckily, solutions exist. One is the mandatory creation of vegetative buffer strips between crop lands and waterways to catch nitrate and especially phosphorous runoff from farm fields. Both Minnesota and Vermont, two states that have had water quality issues in the past, have implemented this type of law to great effect. Last fall’s meeting of all the Soil and Water District Commissioners in Iowa also endorsed a mandatory buffer on our streams.

On the climate change side, a solution is the creation of so-called “carbon-storage farms,” which can transform marginal cropland into perennial vegetation that captures carbon from the atmosphere. These could also be placed to function as a buffer strips.

It is increasingly clear that we need to enact some type of policy to reduce nutrient runoff and move our state toward being 100 percent carbon neutral. If we do not, harmful algae blooms will increase in frequency, and our water quality will continue to decline.

David Osterberg is lead environmental researcher for Common Good Iowa, a nonpartisan, nonprofit policy analysis and advocacy organization formed by the recent merger of the Iowa Policy Project and the Child and Family Policy Center.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0