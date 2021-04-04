Column: Popular and delightfully dated

The misadventures in Cleary’s books are ordinary problems.

"My favorite story was when Ramona saw her family had bought a bunch of apples, and to find out which one tasted the best she took a bite out of each one. The family’s response was, ‘Oh well, we’ll just make apple sauce.’"

I could identify with Ramona as well. She was the kindergartner who struggled to write her name. When her teacher told her to put a cat’s tail on the letter "O" to form the "Q" in her last name of "Quimby," Ramona liked the tail so much that she gave the letter cat ears and whiskers, too.

The teacher was not impressed.

I suspect I was a bit like Ramona growing up – always pushing the boundaries with the adults around me and wanting to know: why?

As I’ve mentioned in the past, I’m dyslexic. So, school was often a struggle for me. Too often teachers hold children with learning differences in contempt. They can’t quite understand why some youngsters don’t respond in the same ways as "typical" children.

I certainly felt that educator disdain when I was in the third grade. That’s also when I began reading Cleary’s books with the adults in my life. I could relate to the Ramonas of the world because I was one.