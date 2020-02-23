Column: Prayer and the shortage of Catholic priests

Recently, the Catholic bishop of Peoria sent his representative to our parish to encourage vocations to the priesthood. He preached to a congregation of men and women, mostly 60-to-80 years-old.

The Catholic Church is short of priests. So, what's the solution?

Through most of the first-half of the 20th century, the U.S. Catholic Church had an adequate number of priests. In the 1950s, my parish had a pastor and three assistants.

When Father Lee first came to Sacred Heart as pastor, he generally had two assistants. Our two most recent pastors have generally had one assistant, but our former pastor at times worked alone.

Presently, our assistant is a missionary.

The shortage, however, is not confined to the United States.

In October 2019, Pope Francis convened a synod of South American bishops to discuss, among other issues, the shortage of priests in the Amazon region.

Cardinal Claudio Hummes, the retired Archbishop of São Paulo and lead organizer of the synod, states the priest shortage has led to an "almost total absence of the Eucharist and other sacraments essential for daily Christian life [in the Amazon region]. ... It will be necessary to define new paths for the future."