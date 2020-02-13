Column: Praying for the 'other'

I sat thinking about all the angst rocking immigrant communities as, one-by-one, people shyly asked for the microphone and said it was our responsibility to also recognize and savor all the good that was happening in the neighborhood and the world.

They also said that it is our responsibility to not tune out of what's going on because it's so painful. And that it's our responsibility to have humility.

And, I thought, courage.

The courage to keep fighting for what we believe is right even when it's obvious that the people who hold the highest titles and positions can lie and act in their own self-interest with impunity.

And the courage to do what Pastor Leslie asked us to do this week. She said that we would not be praying for the poor, the weak and the pained.

This week we were asked to pray for the rich, those in positions of power and those who lead.

They, Pastor Leslie said, were the ones who needed our blessings, appeals and the divine guidance to find humility, wisdom and brotherly love.

Courage is not bravery — it means doing something despite intrinsic fears.