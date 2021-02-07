Column: Precious gifts from a sister

Tomorrow my older sister gets older. Marge (Wooten) Lillard will note her 100th birthday. There will be a Wootenanny in Clarksville, Tennessee.
The kids in our generation came in pairs. First, David Jr., born in 1917, then Marge in 1921. Eight years later I showed up in 1929, followed by my younger sister, Julia, late in 1932. David Jr. died at the age of 15; the rest of us persist.
Julia and I were close, being just two grades apart in school. Marge was something of a shepherd for us. She took Julia on a magical vacation to New Orleans and for a daylong lark at Ship Island, off the coast of Mississippi; a place that thereafter existed in my envious imagination as a Shangri La.
Big sisters can step into your life at certain points to make a decisive difference. I count three big ones.
I can’t explain what meaning to give the first one, but, at the time, it seemed as if the world had somehow changed. I was sitting in a playpen after having some stitches sewn into a wound near my left eye. I was handed an apple and tried to take a bite. The stitches hurt and I started to cry.
At that moment Marge swooped in, scooped up the apple and took it into the kitchen. I watched her, feeling disappointed at the loss of a treat. She came back, bearing a plate on which lay the apple, cored and neatly sliced into eight parts. I can still recall the sense of awe I felt at the transformation. I have never eaten an apple in any other way since.
That happened at the age of three or four. The next intervention came at Christmas in 1935, when I was six and in the first grade. When I opened her holiday gift, I was keenly disappointed. It was two books: novels. As an avid reader of the comics, I thought a book filled with print and only four pictures was the dumbest thing she could have chosen.
About three days later, bored with my toys, I picked up one of the books, "Jerry Todd and the Whispering Mummy," and started to read. It is not an exaggeration to say that it changed my life. There was another whole world in these things. I quickly read "Jerry Todd and the Oak Island Treasure" and searched for more of these wondrous devices. I looked forward to birthdays and future Christmases, as Marge reliably supplied two more books each time.
I went through St. Thomas School’s meager book collection (Tom Swift, the Bobbsey Twins, etc.) and soon entered the magical universe of the Memphis Public Library system. My mother often complained that I always had my nose in a book. She got it wrong; my whole soul was there.
Six or seven years later, I got caught up in opera by accident. I heard a snippet of "La Boheme" on radio and wondered what this beautiful music was about. At the McLemore Branch Library, I found a whole shelf of books on the subject. In youthful arrogance, I wondered how there could be this many books on something I had never heard of.
Again, I was hooked. Until leaving for the seminary at St. Ambrose, I never missed a Saturday afternoon broadcast of the Metropolitan Opera. And the Memphis Main Library had scores! You could follow each performance note by note! It must have driven my family crazy with the radio on full blast on Saturdays and my croaking out arias while trying to work through piano scores on weekdays.
Once more, enter Marge.
As World War II was drawing to an end, theater companies started touring. She noticed that the San Carlo Opera Company had scheduled performances at the Memphis Auditorium and surprised me with tickets for a matinee of "Faust" and an evening production of "Il Trovatore." I was stunned at the prospect of actually seeing what had only been heard. As we sat through both, I realized that she had given me yet another gift of a lifetime.
There were many other kindnesses and special joys: lunch at Britling’s Cafeteria ("Take anything you want, but eat everything you take") and front row seats for her dazzling dance routines at the Malco Theater. When Hollywood cowboy star Ken Maynard was on the bill, she took Julia and me backstage to meet him. (Disillusioning: he wore a business suit and smoked a cigar.)
Marge had an early career as a professional dancer, performing on a surviving vaudeville circuit in the northeast when she was still in her teens, choreographing the chorus at the Malco, and operating her own dancing studio. She continued dancing into her late years and could still do those Charlotte Greenwood high kicks.
Along the way, she raised seven kids while shifting around army bases from Hawaii to the Austrian Alps with her late husband, Col. James Lillard. Her 100 years have been packed with theater performances, radio programs, college dance courses, and deep involvement in a variety of army family activities. I gave up trying to keep track of it all many years ago.
But her birthday is tomorrow and I’ll be there in spirit, but without a gift to match hers.
Don Wooten of Rock Island is a former state senator and veteran broadcaster. Contact him at donwooten29@gmail.com.
My mother often complained that I always had my nose in a book. She got it wrong; my whole soul was there.