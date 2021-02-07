Column: Precious gifts from a sister

Tomorrow my older sister gets older. Marge (Wooten) Lillard will note her 100th birthday. There will be a Wootenanny in Clarksville, Tennessee.

The kids in our generation came in pairs. First, David Jr., born in 1917, then Marge in 1921. Eight years later I showed up in 1929, followed by my younger sister, Julia, late in 1932. David Jr. died at the age of 15; the rest of us persist.

Julia and I were close, being just two grades apart in school. Marge was something of a shepherd for us. She took Julia on a magical vacation to New Orleans and for a daylong lark at Ship Island, off the coast of Mississippi; a place that thereafter existed in my envious imagination as a Shangri La.

Big sisters can step into your life at certain points to make a decisive difference. I count three big ones.

I can’t explain what meaning to give the first one, but, at the time, it seemed as if the world had somehow changed. I was sitting in a playpen after having some stitches sewn into a wound near my left eye. I was handed an apple and tried to take a bite. The stitches hurt and I started to cry.