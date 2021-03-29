Column: Predictable as Spring following Winter

I had hoped my next piece would be to say something like "we won," but we are going the wrong direction quickly, and this pattern was predicted by public health experts from Tony Fauci on down the chain after the relaxation of non-pharmaceutical interventions in many areas around the country.
Since early March, the average infections reported have increased from a 14-day moving average of 10 to more than 20 cases per 100,000 population per day. The steep rise during the past week you can see on the graph. Also, the 14-day test positive rate has more than doubled from just under 5% to 10.1%. Both are deteriorating despite increasing vaccination and the availability of very effective non-pharmaceutical interventions to prevent infections. In communication with health care systems, an uptick has begun on admissions to the hospital, an indicator that lags our epidemic curve by a week or so. Predictably, after that comes increased intensive care admissions, ventilators, and then deaths.
The new surge is likely related to lax masking and inadequate social and physical distancing. At Scott County, we are hoping this is temporary and that it is associated with activities and travel that occurred during spring break and St. Patrick’s Day, and do not represent the mistaken sense that the pandemic is over. Newly published evidence from the US confirms what we saw in the summer and fall, that young adults, aged 20-49, are driving the epidemic. The average age of new infections in Scott County has fallen to 37 years from the mid-40s since December. As vaccination proceeds in the elderly, this trend is being magnified. While most in that age cohort may not get sick, some do and they transmit the virus to those who will.
At this time, Iowa is seeing an increasing number of infections that involve what has been called the "UK variant". This strain of the SARS-CoV-2 is around 50% more contagious than prior strains in circulation in the US and Iowa. New data tells us it is half again as likely to cause severe disease and death as the earlier viruses. It is fully susceptible to our vaccines, but viruses from South Africa and South America appear able to evade some of the new vaccines. They are not yet common in the US and have not been found in the state. We are waiting for more information about some native US variants.
This is a race against time and emerging virus variants, some of which will be able to evade the immunity from prior infections and some of which will resist available treatments including monoclonal antibodies and convalescent plasma. When we push new infection rates low enough, we stop the evolution and spread of SARS-CoV-2 variants that present these problems. That will allow enough time to vaccinate toward herd immunity that will further push down transmission.
How do we do that?
1. Mask in public whether you have been vaccinated or not.
2. Avoid people who are not masked.
3. Stay out of indoor places that are not enforcing distance and masking guidelines — especially bars and restaurants where alcohol and general good cheer are clearly responsible for increased transmission in many studies.
4. If you are returning to in-person work, be scrupulous about masking, distancing, and hand hygiene. If you can continue to work remotely, that is a good strategy.
5. Do not do business in establishments that do not insist on masking and distancing — and let them know why. Convince your family and friends to do the same.
6. Do not travel for other than urgent reasons.
7. Get vaccinated as soon as you are eligible and can do so, with whichever vaccine you are offered. Supplies are growing.
It’s up to you.
Dr. Louis M. Katz is medical director at Scott County Health Department. His opinions are not necessarily those of the department.