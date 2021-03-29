Column: Predictable as Spring following Winter

I had hoped my next piece would be to say something like "we won," but we are going the wrong direction quickly, and this pattern was predicted by public health experts from Tony Fauci on down the chain after the relaxation of non-pharmaceutical interventions in many areas around the country.

Since early March, the average infections reported have increased from a 14-day moving average of 10 to more than 20 cases per 100,000 population per day. The steep rise during the past week you can see on the graph. Also, the 14-day test positive rate has more than doubled from just under 5% to 10.1%. Both are deteriorating despite increasing vaccination and the availability of very effective non-pharmaceutical interventions to prevent infections. In communication with health care systems, an uptick has begun on admissions to the hospital, an indicator that lags our epidemic curve by a week or so. Predictably, after that comes increased intensive care admissions, ventilators, and then deaths.