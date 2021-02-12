Column: Preparing for the long welcome

Refugees bring their talents and skills with them to the Quad Cities. That is why Tapestry Farms exists — it's why we started three-and-a-half years ago. We know refugees face significant challenges — we work together to overcome those challenges. But we also know that refugees bring incredible assets to the Quad Cities. It's why we are building an urban farm system — so that refugees have the opportunity to find healing, hope, familiarity, and renewed purpose in their new home.

As we look forward to this year, we are dedicated to investing even more in children and adults who have been through a lot. We can hardly wait to meet some really dear people. We are energized to engage all sorts of community members and organizations to be a part of what is known as a long welcome.

What is a long welcome? It’s a practice that acknowledges that refugees have a lot to overcome to find home once again, that life has been really hard. Often, refugees have not had access to education, consistent medical care, or enough food to eat. They have witnessed brutal violence or experienced multiple traumatic events. A long welcome offers them the love, time, support, and care to get their bearings and establish a strong foundation. It increases the chances that after years of an incredibly difficult life, they will be able to build a life that is safe, content, comfortable, happy, thriving.