Column: Preparing for the long welcome

On the morning before the snowstorm last week, a particularly cute four-year-old pointed his index finger at me when I stopped by his home. It was clear he had something to say. He declared: "My mom has lipstick!" I have no idea why he needed to tell me that right then, but he did, and it offered a moment of pure joy.
That cutie-pie is a refugee from Democratic Republic of Congo, born in a refugee camp in Burundi. He's one of my most favorite kids in the whole wide world.
Truth be told, all of the kids of Tapestry Farms are my favorite kids in the whole wide world.
For decades, the people of the Quad Cities have welcomed refugees — people forced to flee their homes because of violence and persecution. They have come from places like Vietnam, Bosnia, Myanmar, and Democratic Republic of Congo.
However, for the past four years, the number of refugees resettled in the Quad Cities at the invitation of the federal government decreased significantly due to federal policies — from a recent average of more than 200 a year to fewer than 100.
Last week, the White House announced it will pursue actions to rebuild the United States' refugee resettlement program. The goal will be to welcome 125,000 refugees to the country in the fiscal year beginning October 1.
To contrast, in the year ending September 30, 2020, the U.S welcomed 11,814 refugees.
Refugees bring their talents and skills with them to the Quad Cities. That is why Tapestry Farms exists — it's why we started three-and-a-half years ago. We know refugees face significant challenges — we work together to overcome those challenges. But we also know that refugees bring incredible assets to the Quad Cities. It's why we are building an urban farm system — so that refugees have the opportunity to find healing, hope, familiarity, and renewed purpose in their new home.
As we look forward to this year, we are dedicated to investing even more in children and adults who have been through a lot. We can hardly wait to meet some really dear people. We are energized to engage all sorts of community members and organizations to be a part of what is known as a long welcome.
What is a long welcome? It’s a practice that acknowledges that refugees have a lot to overcome to find home once again, that life has been really hard. Often, refugees have not had access to education, consistent medical care, or enough food to eat. They have witnessed brutal violence or experienced multiple traumatic events. A long welcome offers them the love, time, support, and care to get their bearings and establish a strong foundation. It increases the chances that after years of an incredibly difficult life, they will be able to build a life that is safe, content, comfortable, happy, thriving.
A little sneak peek of this coming year for Tapestry Farms: We met last week with a group of women from Congo who decided the fruits and veggies we will plant and grow this year at our urban farm plots in Davenport. That is one really awesome list! For example, have you ever watched a cabbage grow? It's so, so fun. Or, have you tasted an intoryi? Well, this might be your year.
This will take some effort and resources, that's for sure. But what it will give us all is a more complete community, one with countless moments of joy — like the fact that I now know for sure that a refugee mom who lives in Davenport definitely has some lipstick, according to her adorable four-year-old son.
Ann McGlynn is executive director at Tapestry Farms.