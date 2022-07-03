Column: Preserving a Constitutional oath

On July 4, we will celebrate the birthday of our nation, a nation which was, as Abraham Lincoln so eloquently put it in his Gettysburg Address, “conceived in Liberty and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.” When Lincoln delivered his address on a battlefield where the fate of our nation was decided, it was a time of great uncertainty. A time of crisis in which a bloody civil war threatened the future of the nation. A time when Lincoln expressed the fervent hope that “government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”

Today, a century and a half after Lincoln’s inspiring address, our nation once again is experiencing a time of crisis. A crisis in which a president who could not accept the fact that he was defeated for a second term orchestrated an attempted coup in an effort to remain in office. An attempted coup culminated with his supporters storming the U.S. Capitol in an effort to prevent his opponent from officially being declared the winner of the election.

In part, the attempted coup failed because judges on multiple levels, including judges and justices which President Trump nominated, repeatedly ruled that his allegation that the election had been stolen from him because of widespread fraud was not backed up by the facts.

Even more significant was the fact that key elected Republican officials, as has been underscored by the hearings by the U.S. House of Representatives select committee that is investigating the events related to the January 6, 2021, storming of the U.S. Capitol, courageously decided that their primary loyalty was to the U.S. Constitution and the rule of law, rather than to do what President Trump tried to pressure them into doing.

These elected Republican officials include Vice President Mike Pence, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, and Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers. You might or might not agree with their views on abortion, gun regulations and other matters of controversy. However, we all owe them a huge debt of gratitude for the courageous decisions that they made in the face of immense pressure, courageous decisions which saved our democracy from the most savage assault on the U.S. Constitution and the rule of law since the Civil War.

What does the future hold? In substantial measure, that depends on what happens with respect to the Republican Party, a party with a long-standing tradition of respect for the U.S. Constitution and the rule of law. A tradition Donald Trump is hell-bent on eradicating as he does everything in his power to remake the GOP in his own image.

Which of these countervailing forces will prevail? We don’t know the answer to that question. The future, by its very nature, is difficult to study.

All things considered, however, I am optimistic that those who respect the U.S. Constitution and the rule of law will prevail. I take comfort in the fact that Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger defeated an opponent Trump recruited to run against him in the primary.

If Donald Trump succeeds in remaking the Republican Party in his own image, democracy as we know it will cease to exist, for it is essential that both major political parties be committed to supporting the U.S. Constitution and the rule of law, including the peaceful transfer of power in keeping with the will of the people as expressed at the ballot box.

But if people like Mike Pence, Brad Raffensperger and Rusty Bowers define the future of the Republican Party, democracy as we know it will continue to exist and, to use Lincoln’s phrase, “government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”

Dan Lee, a regular columnist, is the Marian Taft Cannon Professor in the Humanities at Augustana; danlee@augustana.edu.

