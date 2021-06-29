Column: Preventing a train wreck

In a previous column, I noted that the most recent Social Security (OASI) Trust Fund report projects that there will be enough money in the system to pay scheduled Social Security benefits only until 2034, which is just 13 years down the road. At that time, the temporary surplus in the trust fund will be depleted and the revenues generated by the payroll tax that finances Social Security will only be sufficient to pay 76% of scheduled benefits.
This is a train roaring down the tracks out of control. Yet, for many, denial is the name of the game.
When the train of disaster reaches the station, there will essentially be three options: scale back scheduled benefits, increase the payroll tax or other taxes to generate more revenue, or borrow the money to finance the shortfall, thereby passing the cost on to our children and grandchildren and by so doing make even worse the problem of inter-generational justice posed by the huge deficits that our government is running up.
There are measures that could be taken to prevent this disaster. None of these measures would be popular. All would necessitate some degree of sacrifice, particularly by those who are more affluent.
Before getting into the specifics, it must be emphasized that Social Security is a vital lifeline for low- and middle-income retirees. It is absolutely essential that this lifeline be maintained.
So how might the train wreck of fiscal disaster be prevented while maintaining this essential lifeline? It will take a combination of increasing revenues from the payroll tax that finances Social Security and scaling back benefits for those who are more affluent.
The primary source of revenues for the Social Security system is a payroll tax on current workers, with employers and employees each paying a tax equal to 6.2% of wages up to $142,800. This tax appears on payroll check stubs as part of the FICA deduction, which also includes the payroll tax used to finance the hospital insurance portion of Medicare.
There is no wage limit on the Medicare portion of the FICA deduction. Eliminating the wage limit on the Social Security payroll tax would increase revenues for the Social Security system. This is something that should be done sooner, rather than later.
The benefit portion of the Social Security portion of the fiscal equation is more complicated. As already noted, it is absolutely essential that the Social Security lifeline be maintained for low- and middle-income retirees. That does not mean, however, that no scaling back of benefits is possible, particularly for those who are more affluent.
Here’s a proposal that is worth considering: Instead of using age to determine when someone is eligible for full Social Security benefits, use the number of years in the workforce as the determining factor. Suppose, for example, that 45 years in the workforce were the threshold for receiving full benefits. This would mean that someone who went to work in construction or in a factory upon graduating from high school might be able to retire with full Social Security benefits at the age of 63.
It would also mean that doctors, lawyers and college professors, who typically have several years of post-secondary education prior to entering the workforce on a full-time basis might not qualify for full Social Security benefits until they were in their seventies.
There are both practical and ethical reasons for revising benefit eligibility in this way. One is that heavy equipment operators and others who have physically demanding jobs tend to wear out after several years on the job. For example, how many heavy equipment operators do you know who have bad backs?
There are also questions of equity that come into play. Why should construction workers and blue-collar factory workers have to work a greater number of years in order to qualify for full Social Security benefits than do doctors, lawyers and college professors?
There are, of course, some practical questions that would need to be worked out with respect to this type of system. For example, what counts as full-time employment?
These, however, are potentially solvable problems. And to those who do not like the approach that has been sketched out here, the appropriate response is, "come up with a better solution.” The most important point to be stressed here is that it is essential that we come up with constructive solutions to the problem, rather than simply dump it on our children and grandchildren by doing so, making even worse the grave injustice of the national debt with which we are sticking them.
Dan Lee, a regular columnist, is the Marian Taft Cannon Professor in the Humanities at Augustana College; danlee@augustana.edu.