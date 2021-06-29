Column: Preventing a train wreck

It would also mean that doctors, lawyers and college professors, who typically have several years of post-secondary education prior to entering the workforce on a full-time basis might not qualify for full Social Security benefits until they were in their seventies.

There are both practical and ethical reasons for revising benefit eligibility in this way. One is that heavy equipment operators and others who have physically demanding jobs tend to wear out after several years on the job. For example, how many heavy equipment operators do you know who have bad backs?

There are also questions of equity that come into play. Why should construction workers and blue-collar factory workers have to work a greater number of years in order to qualify for full Social Security benefits than do doctors, lawyers and college professors?

There are, of course, some practical questions that would need to be worked out with respect to this type of system. For example, what counts as full-time employment?

These, however, are potentially solvable problems. And to those who do not like the approach that has been sketched out here, the appropriate response is, "come up with a better solution.” The most important point to be stressed here is that it is essential that we come up with constructive solutions to the problem, rather than simply dump it on our children and grandchildren by doing so, making even worse the grave injustice of the national debt with which we are sticking them.

Dan Lee, a regular columnist, is the Marian Taft Cannon Professor in the Humanities at Augustana College; danlee@augustana.edu.

