Column: Prioritize racial equity in our transportation plan

Rosa Parks, born Feb. 4, 1913, became a leader of the civil rights movement after she refused to give up her bus seat to a white man on Dec. 1, 1955. Commemorated in school projects and recognitions across the United States, Rosa Parks has become an iconic figure of American history and the movement which she inspired. For the past four years, a network of transit rider unions, community organizations, environmental groups and labor unions have organized #TransitEquityDay on Feb. 4, national day of action to commemorate the birthday of Rosa Parks, by declaring that public transit is a civil right and working to support equitable, accessible and sustainable public transportation.

With the murder of George Floyd — and countless other BIPOCs (Black, indigenous and people of color) — 2020 saw an eruption of anti-racist mass mobilization across the United States. The major metro areas of the Quad Cities are no stranger to Black Lives Matter advocacy — but even surrounding rural communities of Sherrard, Illinois, and others saw marches and protest as well. We have all witnessed the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion toolkit and the United Way’s Equity Challenge, covered extensively by local newspapers.