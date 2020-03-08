Column: Pritzker has pension power

In his budget address, Governor J.B. Pritzker called for agency consolidations and the elimination of excess boards and commissions, pointing out that substantial savings were available. He pointed out that "effective government demands efficient government" — and on this he is surely correct.
The governor also correctly pointed out that "One of Illinois’ most intractable problems is the underfunding of our pension systems", but sadly he called a constitutional amendment to empower changes to the pension system "a fantasy."
The governor asserted that "the idea that all of this can be fixed with a single silver bullet ignores the protracted legal battle that will ultimately run headlong into the Contracts Clause of the U.S. Constitution."
Well, the governor is setting up straw men. A properly drafted amendment would pass U.S. constitutional muster. And, in any event, the governor needs to show more creativity and energy in wrestling with this challenge. He can do better than simply throw up his hands over what he acknowledges to be such a great challenge.
Just by way of example: The governor can implement incremental pension reform himself as part of his plan for agency consolidations and reorganizations.
Section 11 of Article V of the Illinois Constitution provides, "The Governor, by Executive Order, may reassign functions among or reorganize executive agencies which are directly responsible to him. If such a reassignment or reorganization would contravene a statute, the Executive Order shall be delivered to the General Assembly….” Upon delivery of the Executive Order that changes a statute, the Illinois Constitution empowers the legislature to veto the law the governor changes in his Executive Order. "An Executive Order not so disapproved shall become effective by its terms but not less than 60 calendar days after its delivery to the General Assembly."
In connection with a reorganization, the Illinois Constitution empowers the governor to contravene laws, so long as the legislature does not act to veto that action. This is the reverse of "regular" law making, but when reorganizing, the governor of Illinois has the extraordinary power to effectively rewrite laws pertaining to that reorganization. (Later in the 1970s, Illinois passed a law that purports to limit laws the governor can contravene with this power, but the plain words of the Constitution are not amended by a mere statute.)
What does this mean? In connection with his (admirable!) planning to consolidate and eliminate executive agency functions, the governor could provide that any personnel-offered jobs in his newly created or consolidated agencies or boards are not offered further participation in the existing Tier 1 pension plan. Instead, the employees of the new agencies could be offered participation in an adjusted version of Tier 1 (for example, eliminate post retirement COLAs), Tier 2 or into a newly created 401(k) plan established for that new agency.
Putting a condition such as this on job offers might contravene existing state laws and regulations that currently provide for carry over participation in Tier 1 — but, so long as the governor can convince the legislature not to veto this incremental pension reform, the governor can reduce the state’s pension exposure by a massive amount. He can do this himself — with a stroke of his pen.
The offer should not be made in a coercive manner, and the adjustments to future pension accruals will need to be sold to workers as they are hired into the newly created agencies, but this approach builds on former leader John Cullerton’s proposed pension reform proposals that "consideration" be offered in exchange for pension reforms.
There is no guarantee of continued employment in the Illinois Constitution, just limits on changes to certain benefit plans while someone is employed. But when employment ends, so does participation in the state’s benefit plans. The terms of a new offer for new employment are constrained only by state law, the labor market and political will, not the Constitution.
Modest pension restructuring in connection with the governor’s developing plans to restructure the executive branch is not a fantasy. The governor could effectively reform or "freeze" participation in the existing pension plan for executive branch employees incrementally, as part of a thoughtful reorganization of the executive branch that would also improve efficiency and service to Illinois residents. His power to effect this change is in the Illinois Constitution itself and is premised on the model for pension reform advanced by the former Democratic leader of the Senate.
Richard Porter is a lawyer in Chicago and the Illinois National Committeeman to the Republican National Committee.