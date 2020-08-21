Column: Pritzker's powers aren't unlimited

Since it has plenary legislative power, the normal challenge to Illinois Legislative action is not that the legislature exercised powers not granted to it by the Illinois Constitution. Rather the challenge is normally that the legislature improperly delegated its legislative power. But while the General Assembly may not give away its legislative powers, it may set up a general statutory scheme designed to reach a result and leave details for reaching it to a governmental agency. Such a delegation would be subject to oversight by the General Assembly and review by the courts to determine whether the agency has overstepped its authority. But an agency may not be left free to carry out the legislative purpose as it sees ﬁt without any standards, or allowed to determine to whom a law will apply.

Under the Illinois Constitution, the legislative and executive branches are separate, and "No branch shall exercise powers properly belonging to another," according to Article 2, Section 1. As such, there are limits to how much power the legislature can give to the Governor. Moreover, the Illinois Legislature cannot make laws or delegate powers where doing so would be prohibited by either Constitution or either Bill of Rights.