Column: Pritzker's powers aren't unlimited

The Illinois Legislature has conferred upon the Governor powers to deal with "emergencies and disasters" in the Illinois Emergency Management Act, 20 ILCS 3305.
So, are the governor's pandemic powers unlimited? In a word, "No!"
Whatever "emergency" actions the Illinois Governor takes during the pandemic or during an Antifa riot, his actions must be taken consistently with the the U.S. and Illinois constitutions, and his oath of oﬃce by which he promised to "support the Constitution of the United States, and the Constitution of the State of Illinois, and... faithfully discharge the duties of [his] oﬃce of . . . to the best of [his] ability.”
Each Constitution contains its own Bill of Rights.
If you read both constitutions, you will ﬁnd no language in either constitution that allows for suspension during an "emergency" of either the U.S. or the Illinois Bill of Rights. Both constitutions allow suspension of habeas corpus "in cases of rebellion or invasion when the public safety may require it. But that is as far as they go.
The Illinois Constitution provides, "The legislative power is vested in a General Assembly consisting of a Senate and a House of Representatives ...." (Article 4, Section 1). Unlike Congress, which has only the powers explicitly given it by the U.S. Constitution and the additional powers needed to carry out those stated powers, a state legislature has all legislative powers that are not [speciﬁcally] denied by the state or federal Constitution.
Since it has plenary legislative power, the normal challenge to Illinois Legislative action is not that the legislature exercised powers not granted to it by the Illinois Constitution. Rather the challenge is normally that the legislature improperly delegated its legislative power. But while the General Assembly may not give away its legislative powers, it may set up a general statutory scheme designed to reach a result and leave details for reaching it to a governmental agency. Such a delegation would be subject to oversight by the General Assembly and review by the courts to determine whether the agency has overstepped its authority. But an agency may not be left free to carry out the legislative purpose as it sees ﬁt without any standards, or allowed to determine to whom a law will apply.
Under the Illinois Constitution, the legislative and executive branches are separate, and "No branch shall exercise powers properly belonging to another," according to Article 2, Section 1. As such, there are limits to how much power the legislature can give to the Governor. Moreover, the Illinois Legislature cannot make laws or delegate powers where doing so would be prohibited by either Constitution or either Bill of Rights.
The Illinois Constitution provides that "The Governor shall have the supreme executive power, and shall be responsible for the faithful execution of the laws." (Article 5, Section 8). In that regard, the Legislature has passed the Illinois Emergency Management Act, and the Governor has a duty to "faithfully execute" it. But the question remains: how much power the Legislature can delegate? Clearly, even given a Legislative delegation of power to the governor, the governor can not exercise executive power if the legislative grant thereof, or if his exercise of those delegated powers would contravened either Constitution or Bill of Rights.
So, can a governor, under a legislative grant of "emergency powers" order a shut down of legitimate businesses and permanently put them out of business? Materially damage those businesses?
Article 1, Section 1, of the Illinois Constitution borrows from the Declaration of Independence. and states the "Inherent and Inalienable Rights" of the people of Illinois: "All men are by nature free and independent and have certain inherent and inalienable rights among which are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. To secure these rights and the protection of property, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed."
Although that clause has been held to be "hortatory," it makes rather clear that Illinois government exists to protect property; not destroy it.
Article 1, Section 2, however, is mandatory. It provides, "No person shall be deprived of life, liberty or property without due process of law nor be denied the equal protection of the laws.
When a governor decrees that all "non-essential" business shall be shut down, where is the due process hearing? Where is the equal protection when cannabis dispensaries are allowed to remain open when restaurants and barbers shops are destroyed by being forced to stay closed?
And Article 1, Section 15, provides, "Private property shall not be taken or damaged for public use without just compensation as provided by law. Such compensation shall be determined by a jury as provided by law."
Where is the compensation?
I will be very surprised if we do not see a plethora of "reverse" eminent domain actions for Illinois taking or damaging property without payment of compensation.
(In an eminent domain case, the state takes the property and asks that a jury assess the damages. In a reverse eminent domain case, the property owner asks for a jury to assess the damages where the state has taken or damaged the property but not paid the damages.)
We may even see some Federal civil rights actions.
John Donald O'Shea is a retired circuit court judge and a regular columnist.
