Column: Protect Iowans from losing electricity

Iowa’s utility companies have understandably resumed disconnections for non-payment following the lifting of the governor’s moratorium preventing disconnection earlier this spring. Our friends and neighbors face an uncomfortable prospect of living with no power and having no job as fall approaches. These are households with children – people who have worked hard their whole lives – suddenly finding their world turned upside down.

LIHEAP funds are particularly critical for minority communities in Iowa, who have borne the brunt of the pandemic. According to statewide data, African Americans make up just 4% of the state, but 6% of COVID-19 positive cases and Hispanic or Latinos make up only 6% of the state, but 15% of positive cases.

We also must not forget our elderly residents, who cannot live in homes without power. Without electricity, senior citizens cannot turn on their lights at night, charge their phones if they need to make an emergency call, use air conditioning, or access critical medical equipment. This is especially problematic during the pandemic, where at-risk Iowans must stay home to protect themselves from the coronavirus.