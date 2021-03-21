Column: Protect the rights of Iowans

Many Iowans support traffic cameras because local officials claim that these devices will improve safety. But for people all across the state — and country — who have lived under the daily scrutiny of traffic cameras, it quickly becomes a different story.

A number of states have already prohibited the use of traffic cameras. And now a bill in the Iowa Legislature (Senate File 516) would do the same here in Iowa. Here’s why we need to pass such legislation:

Dubious Safety Data

The safety data that is often cited is, at best, conflicting. In some places, for example, traffic cameras have led to an increase in rear-end accidents because they cause drivers to slam on the brakes to avoid an automatically generated ticket.

Traffic cameras also are unlikely to protect against many of the most dangerous drivers. A traffic camera, for example, is far less likely to stop a drunk driver than a flesh-and-blood officer. Also, because citation information collected by cameras doesn't get reported to the Iowa Department of Transportation (unlike speeding tickets issued by officers), it isn't effective in flagging repeat high speeders.