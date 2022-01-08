Column: Protect the rights of survivors

Fortunately, there is bipartisan legislation pending in Congress that could change that. The Ending Forced Arbitration for Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act of 2021 would put a stop to the practice of forcing arbitration onto survivors of sexual assault and sexual harassment if they would rather file a case in court. Passage of this bill is a fundamental first step in addressing the variety of issues which allow sexual harassment to run rampant in the workplace.

This bipartisan bill recently passed out of the Senate Judiciary Committee, with no objection and our own Sen. Chuck Grassley, the highest-ranking Republican committee member, is a supporter.

Corporations don’t want to lose the unfettered ability to force victims into a rigged system, and are pushing an alternative bill, led by Sen. Joni Ernst, which entirely fails victims. Inexplicably, Sen. Ernst’s bill would limit the use of forced arbitration for sexual assault victims but leave the status quo for sexual harassment victims like myself. Shouldn’t victims, and not the corporations that protect predators, decide how best to pursue justice and confront their abusers? Being sexually harassed is an intensely devastating and personal experience and victims should decide how to enforce their rights.