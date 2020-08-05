Column: Protecting freedom and opportunity

After graduating from Northwestern University School of Law, I worked at Kirkland & Ellis LLP in Chicago, one the largest law firms in the world. It was hard work and I didn’t sleep much during the first two years. But it gave me an appreciation for how the country and society has been thrust forward by the success of people doing innovative and creative work. Working at Kirkland gave me an appreciation for the capacity of economic growth and what it means to people and their success, and the value of taking a risk. The work can be tedious, but you are translating an idea and mission to legally binding contracts to protect your client. The lawyer provides the oil and the grease to make an economic engine come to fruition. The paper documents come to life in the real world. You create jobs. You create economic growth.