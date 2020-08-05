Column: Protecting freedom and opportunity

Last week, the U.S. Army celebrated the 245th anniversary of the Judge Advocate General Corps. On July 29, 1775, George Washington founded the JAG Corps, installing Col. William Tudor as the first judge advocate. The JAG Corps is America’s oldest and largest law firm, with an honorable history of providing legal services to every aspect of the Army.
Three years ago I signed an oath to "support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic." That oath is about loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity and personal courage. As a practicing attorney, I serve as a member of the Army JAG Corps. Last year I was promoted to captain and I’m assigned to the Army Reserve Rock Island Arsenal.
As I considered joining the Army, I also realized I could carry on my family legacy of military service. My grandfather retired from the Air Force, working as an aircraft mechanic. My father served in the Army and two of his uncles retired from the Army as a lieutenant colonel and major, respectively. I’m the first person of my generation to join the military. I see it as carrying on the family’s duty to our country. It’s an honor to serve.
The Army is about love of country, camaraderie, commitment and being connected. One of my favorite quotes of what it’s like to be in the Army came from a commanding general during one Christmas gathering. He spoke to our unit and said we are blessed to be part of the greatest team that has ever existed in the history of civilization with the most important mission of defending freedom. I take that to heart.
After graduating from Northwestern University School of Law, I worked at Kirkland & Ellis LLP in Chicago, one the largest law firms in the world. It was hard work and I didn’t sleep much during the first two years. But it gave me an appreciation for how the country and society has been thrust forward by the success of people doing innovative and creative work. Working at Kirkland gave me an appreciation for the capacity of economic growth and what it means to people and their success, and the value of taking a risk. The work can be tedious, but you are translating an idea and mission to legally binding contracts to protect your client. The lawyer provides the oil and the grease to make an economic engine come to fruition. The paper documents come to life in the real world. You create jobs. You create economic growth.
The Army is protecting this freedom and opportunities we continue to enjoy.
One of the things my generation struggles with is the question: “What is my purpose?” But when you are a member of the Army, that mission is crystal clear. You get to be part of something bigger than yourself in a meaningful way. We are defending freedom. I’m a piece of that and that's pretty cool.
Esther Joy King of Moline is a practicing real estate and business attorney, a captain in the U.S. Army Reserve and a Republican candidate for the Illinois 17th Congressional District.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!