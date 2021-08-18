Column: Provoking thought, not adherence

The beaches at the city park, Lake Story, had been segregated until just a few years before. Whites used the beach on the northside and Blacks the one on the southside.

Some Galesburg restaurants turned Black diners away. Real estate agents often wouldn’t show people of color homes north of Main Street. And the local newspaper’s society page wouldn’t write about events south of Main Street.

The ornate Orpheum Theater had Black people sit in the balcony, apart from white folks.

But our teacher taught us that segregation was a Southern problem.

Was she ignorant of segregation in our hometown? Or perhaps she thought it was a lesson too close to home. One thing was for certain, she’d never receive a medal for courage in the classroom.

In a world of right and wrong, she chose a third route: compliance.

My first exposure to the concept of lynching was when our teacher told the Emmett Till story in our ninth grade civics class. The inflection of his voice and the smug manner in which he told of how Emmett was killed struck me as odd. In his rendition, the bad guys weren’t those who kidnapped and killed the 14-year-old child. It was Emmett himself.