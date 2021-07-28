Column: Proxy warfare endangering the U.S.

Russian criminal organizations have allegedly carried out cyberattacks against America’s critical infrastructure, most notably through the ransomware attack that shut down Colonial Pipeline earlier this year. The Kremlin’s connection to these elements is murky, but it seems unlikely that Putin would tolerate the attacks if he didn’t believe they were advantageous to the Russian state.

The allure of proxy attacks is that they offer impact with (relative) impunity. Iran can use Iraqi militias to weaken the U.S. position in Iraq, or gain leverage in nuclear negotiations, without having to openly attack a superpower. Russian criminal groups can foment disorder within the U.S. without fully revealing the Kremlin’s hand. And the harder attribution is, the harder it has traditionally been for Washington to justify a sharp, punishing response.

Proxy attacks thus offer America’s rivals the ability to coerce the U.S. within limits: They are a classic “gray zone” tactic used to exert pressure short of war. At the same time, they offer countries such as Russia and Iran an opportunity to test the approaches — massive cyberattacks, large-scale violence against U.S. targets in the Middle East — they might employ if a bigger fight broke out.