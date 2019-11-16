Moline was put on the "air map" of the United States in the early days of flying. The airplane had leaped to prominence during World War I. Franing Field, a tract of 120 acres of level land, well-drained with a subsoil of gravel and covered with thin matted grass, had become the Moline Airport.
Dr. John M. Peterson of Rock Island wrote to us about the field, saying his father told him that the land for the airport was relatively low.
"He told me that one could stand on top of a car in the center and not be level with the surrounding countryside. Moreover, at some point at the field, they were moving sand, and there were hundreds of turtles in the sand," Peterson said.
"A lot of pastures all over the country, level enough to land an airplane if the pilot is skillful and the wind is right, are dubbed airports nowadays," said the Dispatch on July 31, 1928.
"Cities whose most characteristic interest in aeronautics was deadly indifference some two or three years back try to make up for their lost opportunities now by taking credit for an ‘airport,’ a two-by-four plot of ground. It is a misrepresentation of facts. The Department of Commerce is engaged in rating and listing all airports, and not a few such will be relegated where they belong, to the greater benefit of the strange pilot who lands expecting various facilities and finding only a signboard.”
According to Dr. Peterson’s father, an announcement was made that the airport was to be sited in Davenport. "Clearly that was not acceptable," said Dr. Peterson. "Dr. Arp, mayor of Moline, got on the phone with our Sen. Scott Lucas, and a few days later, another announcement came out that the airport would be in Moline."
"When ‘Smiling’ Jack Harding, world flyer, flew into Moline, it made its citizens realize that they owed a debt of gratitude to three of its citizens — Dr. C.C. Sloan, ‘Rusty’ Campbell and Gus De Schepper," the editor of the Dispatch said at an April 24, 1925, luncheon at the LeClaire Hotel. The mayors of Davenport and Rock Island were in attendance. "These three men, operating under the name of the Campbell Airplane Co., with scant encouragement from the public at large and with no financial assistance, have given to Moline a flying field that makes it possible for the Quad-Cities to bid for air-mail service here," said the editor.
"Louis Roddewig, Davenport mayor, admitted that Rock Island might be the hub, but added that Rock Island is dependent on Davenport for oil and the other lubricants to keep the hub in operation," said the Dispatch.
"But if Davenport or Rock Island had had the vision of Sloan, Campbell and De Schepper, the executives of one or both of those cities would have been boasting of their flying field," said the editor.
De Schepper and Sloan, both of Moline, had become interested in the sport of flying. Campbell had stopped in Moline and given some passengers a ride using a pasture on Midvale Farm in September 1919. De Schepper and Sloan asked Campbell to return and manage an airfield. He did. That was the beginning of aviation in Moline, according to the Dispatch of July 31, 1928.
"Barring stunt flying and flying by harebrained idiots who really shouldn’t be allowed to tamper with a bicycle, the trouble with aviation has been and is man’s inherent fear of falling," said the Dispatch. "Some psychologists say that in the dim dark ages before history began, man slept in trees. When he fell from a limb, he was devoured by waiting animals. Hence, according to some who study the human mind, man inherited an intense fear of falling from anything. It is the instinct of self-preservation."