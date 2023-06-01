Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Regional economic engines require key ingredients like skilled workers, capable private sector partners, proactive economic development and elected officials. With the right leadership and vision, we can ride the wave of advanced manufacturing that will build on this region’s historic manufacturing foundation.

Our inventory is strong. We have a skilled workforce, anchored by the building trades labor unions. We have the QC Manufacturing Lab and Western Illinois University's School of Engineering & Technology. In recent years, the Rock Island Arsenal’s Joint Manufacturing & Technology Center has been busy developing new technologies to help strengthen America’s security. We have economic development groups, from the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce and the Greater QC Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to city economic development specialists across the region. We're a region battle-tested after shedding thousands of good-paying manufacturing jobs in the 1980s and '90s — and then making a spirited comeback.

At the national level, the Biden Administration has ushered in a significant manufacturing agenda that’s yielding new business investments into manufacturing. Gov. J.B. Pritzker embraces the value of investing in higher education, infrastructure and innovation to help grow regional economies across Illinois. From passing the “Rebuilding Illinois” infrastructure bill to increased investments in higher education, his emphasis is on energizing regional economies. His administration has invested new dollars into growing the Illinois Innovation Network, a statewide education and innovation network that includes all public universities.

Regional economic growth also relies on a creative partnership between the private and public sectors. One key action to position our region for growth was building the Western Illinois University-Quad Cities Riverfront Campus. When then-IBHE Director Judy Erwin visited Moline, she praised our blueprint for a university that matches a curriculum with the region’s business needs. One of the key arguments we made during the multi-year advocacy effort was that the new campus would create new educational opportunities and be a catalyst for new riverfront economic development in what we called a “rivertech corridor.”

During my term on the governor’s Rural Affairs Task Force, we heard over and over about the need to connect the needs of businesses to community colleges and universities. That vision — education-led economic development — builds a workforce for the jobs of the future.

Mark Denzler, president and CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers Association, released some promising statistics during his "Manufacturing Matters Tour." He touted research that shows Rock Island County alone generates $4.9 billion in economic output each year, and roughly 13,050 total jobs are supported by manufacturing in Rock Island County.

When I ran for state representative in 2010, I told members of organized labor that we needed to position this region for the new manufacturing jobs — from building wind turbines and solar cell panels to modernizing our schools and buildings to manufacturing the new electric vehicle charging stations. If the clean-energy manufacturing jobs are landing overseas in China and across the globe, let's work harder to anchor them here in the Quad Cities. We have the ingredients.

In 1927 John Deere manufactured its first combine that united harvesting and threshing methods into one operation. Here’s to the next century of advanced manufacturing. In the end, this is about creating an economic opportunity region worthy of the next generation of workers and families.