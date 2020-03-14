Column: Quarantining not needed. But a fast, coordinated response is.

Dramatic measures have been taken over the past week to fight the coronavirus epidemic in the United States. President Donald Trump's announcement of a ban on most flights from Europe, except for the United Kingdom, on Wednesday night came at about the same time the National Basketball Association suspended the rest of the basketball season. In New York on Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, dispatched the state's National Guard to New Rochelle, amid a major coronavirus outbreak, to enforce new rules closing large gathering places, such as places of worship and social halls, within a one-mile "containment zone."

No doubt similar steps will be taken elsewhere in the next days and weeks. The most appropriate are those, such as the cancellation of large indoor gatherings, that encourage social distancing. They will help mitigate the spread of covid-19, slowing it down and allowing medical facilities to deal with the sickest among us without being overwhelmed.