Column: Quit vilifying drug companies

Federal grants do help fund exploratory research at university labs. But turning early-stage research into safe, effective medicines is a profoundly risky endeavor. Most molecules patented by university labs never even make it to the first phase of clinical trials, where drugs are tested for safety on healthy human volunteers.

Of medicines that do enter clinical trials, fewer than 12% ultimately earn regulators’ approval. Yet, despite these long odds, biotech firms spend more than $100 billion a year on research and development. Since firms must expect that successful medicines will pay for all the failures, it’s estimated to cost over $1 billion to bring a single new medicine to market.

Activists are right that molnupiravir offers a lesson about federal research funding — but they’re learning the wrong one. This case demonstrates that federal officials are ill-equipped to judge which treatments will succeed and which ones will fail.

That’s why we leave those decisions to highly trained and motivated experts in the private sector — firms that are willing and able to tolerate this enormous risk only because there’s a chance of earning a massive return. Removing this possibility would make pharmaceutical innovation next to impossible.

Our drug development ecosystem enables university labs, small life science firms and large drug companies to collaborate — and bring lifesaving medicines like molnupiravir to patients. That’s cause for celebration, not complaint.

Craig Garthwaite is the Herman R. Smith Research Professor in Hospital and Health Services, a professor of strategy and the director of the health care program at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management. 2021 Chicago Tribune. This was distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

