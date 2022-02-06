Column: Rail merger may hurt Princeton

The story of Princeton is the story of Iowa itself. Settlers created our town in the early 1800s, relying on the Mississippi River and rail service for jobs and commerce. Now, all these decades later, corporate dealings threaten our state’s treasured past and are infringing upon our relationship with our residents’ way of life.

Last year, Canadian Pacific (CP) and Kansas City Southern (KCS) announced a $31 billion merger that is pending approval by the Surface Transportation Board (STB). This decision, made in faraway corporate boardrooms, will have a substantive impact on communities here in eastern Iowa and demands reconsideration by the powers that be.

Should the STB approve this merger, 14.4 more trains will pass through Princeton every single day. This would cut Princeton residents off from their regular small businesses, favorite parks, and perhaps most importantly, the Mississippi River for excessive amounts of time. Those that prefer to shop, eat, and play locally may instead turn to out-of-town alternatives. In 10 years’ time, the increase in rail traffic could render our community unrecognizable. This problem isn’t unique to our corner of the state, either. Iowans from several counties in any direction are also reeling from excessive rail traffic and considering its effect on their well-being, safety and commute.

After all, there’s nothing more frustrating for drivers and pedestrians alike than being stuck behind a seemingly never-ending train on a busy afternoon. The average CP train is just over a mile-and-a-half long but can regularly reach up to over two-and-a-quarter miles long. It’s true that freight trains are getting longer everywhere, but CP has repeatedly promised to address these concerns and failed to do so. We shouldn’t reward a massive corporation for violating the trust of its stakeholders, but the STB seems poised to do exactly that.

The proposed merger could also hurt Princeton property values. An Old Dominion University study found that consistent exposure to 65 decibels or greater of railroad noise pollution could reduce property values by up to 18%, a mark well below the 85-decibel average of most freight trains. Eastern Iowa residents shouldn’t have to weigh a multi-billion-dollar merger when balancing their household budgets. Rather, the STB should ensure that CP and KCS have plans to compensate and make up for this proximity-based plunge in property values.

To consider how the merger will affect the community, the STB should undergo a thorough study, as mandated by Congress. Last year, our federal legislators passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which allocated funds to study the effect of long trains on traffic, public safety, and the environment. Barring the completion of that study, the STB cannot confidently say that this merger won’t negatively impact eastern Iowa.

It seems that $31 billion is the price tag for ignoring eastern Iowa’s concerns.

Until the corporations in question can address these concerns, the STB ought to delay ruling on the proposed merger. There’s simply too much at stake for our homeowners, small businesses, and public safety to act hastily. Communities up and down the Mississippi River boast unique fixtures and developments adjacent to the railroad, all of which are subject to an explosion in railroad traffic that would fundamentally alter nearby residents’ relationship with them.

I hope you’ll join me in urging the STB to keep these concerns in mind during deliberation and pursue a thorough, unhurried review of the CP-KCS merger. Such is the only avenue for communities worried about this deal, which should be the primary concern of our federal government and regulators.

Kevin Kernan is the mayor of Princeton.

