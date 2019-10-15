This weekend, we celebrated my younger son Brooks’ first birthday. It was a "Where the Wild Things Are" themed party, complete with our little "wild one" donning a crown à la Max from the beloved Sendak children’s book. My favorite part of the day was when we all gathered to sing "Happy Birthday." Amazed and seemingly surprised to have so much attention, he glowed with a big smile that said, "Aw guys, you shouldn’t have."
This little birthday felt particularly special, because this little boy is a rainbow baby. If you haven’t heard this term before, a rainbow baby is a baby born after losing a baby through miscarriage, stillbirth or death in infancy. Our rainbow baby Brooks arrived into our lives after we’d nearly given up hope, after we’d lost three babies through miscarriages three years in row.
Like many women, from the moment I see a positive pregnancy test, I daydream about holding my baby for the first time. I mentally decorate her room (or browse online for nursery furniture). I say her name to myself. I do all these things secretly, because after all, it’s only culturally appropriate to announce your pregnancy to the world between nine and 12 weeks, even though with the "technology" of pregnancy tests, you can know as early as five weeks. I think this is where the secrecy about pregnancy loss begins … having to keep your pregnancy a secret makes it seem like it’s not real, and therefore losing the baby isn’t real, and therefore not shareable, either.
With my first loss, I chalked it up to bad luck. One in four pregnancies ends in loss, so I just figured it was my turn to be part of the 25%. When the second happened, I started wondering if there was something wrong with me. I questioned if I did something wrong. By the third miscarriage, I felt hopeless.
When someone you love dies, you might talk about it with friends or a counselor. Perhaps you’ll post the obituary on your Facebook feed or take time away from work. I’m not an expert on grief, but I know there are stages. You might travel through them quickly or take a long time on some steps and not so long on others. At any rate, when someone dies, you grieve. It’s normal and accepted.
After each pregnancy loss, I remember feeling awkward if I talked about my grief with people. Even close friends didn’t seem to know how to handle my willingness to share my story openly. Not one to play by the rules, I kept talking about miscarriage anyway. What I found was that so many other women have experienced pregnancy loss. Each story is unique — but what ties us is our desire to feel heard and not grieve alone.
October 15th is National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day; the entire month of October is meant to remember and grieve with families who have lost their littlest family members. I didn’t actually know about this month or day until October 15th last year when I was exhaustedly scrolling Facebook and holding one-day old Brooks in my arms in the hospital. Countless friends were posting about their losses; friends I knew had lost babies around the same time we had and some I had no idea. Holding my newborn, I couldn’t help but feel sad and a little guilty.
Guilt like this is dangerous, because a "rainbow baby" does not erase three losses. If I can provide any insight on this day of remembrance, it is for all of us to remember to listen to those grieving and try not to override their sadness. Commit to not saying:
You have free articles remaining.
"At least you have (Insert Older Child’s Name)."
"How far along were you?"
"It just wasn’t meant to be."
"Everything happens for a reason."
You might simply say, "I’m so sorry this happened. I am sad with you." Opening up in this way will allow the person to tell their story and feel validated in their sadness.
My story feels like it turned a new chapter as we blew out the candle on Brooks’ first birthday cake. But we’ll still light candles tonight to remember the babies we lost. Darkness and light. Celebration and sadness. Rain and rainbows.
"Oh please don’t go – we’ll eat you up – we love you so!" – Maurice Sendak, "Where the Wild Things Are"