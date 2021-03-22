Column: Raising a glass to the future

RURAL AMERICA – A week or so ago I ventured out of the woods, drove to a nearby town, Springsteen on the radio singing something about a river, to receive a second shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, which was injected into my right arm, just above a tattoo circling my old man bicep. For me it was an amazingly nostalgic experience, one I hadn’t expected. The location for the shots was the old gymnasium at the high school from which I almost didn’t graduate many years ago.

Other than an occasional chat with the generous neighbor who mowed my yard and plowed my lane last year, I’ve not had many real conversations in more than a year and here in front of me in an old gym were many people of my acquaintance. I’ll bet I chatted with a dozen people, from an old friend who has worked as a custodian at the school for decades, to the woman checking me in, still beautiful after more than 50 years out of school. I spoke with a woman who had been my babysitter in the 1950s, a woman who too has lost a spouse and she told me that, with patience, it gets better.