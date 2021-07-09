Column: Ransomware attacks will end, but not soon

None of this will stop ransomware attacks. But it will likely cause them to decline.

How exactly all this will unfold is clear, though unpleasant to contemplate. Many businesses and institutions still don’t view a ransomware attack as major threat, and they won’t invest much more in security until they do. As more security-conscious institutions fortify their protections, hackers will switch to the less aware and less secure targets. Most countries have millions of soft targets, and this crime will continue until most of them have improved their defenses. That could take decades.

It gets worse: In economic terms, the private value of internet security is often less than the public value. A ransomware attack that results in only a slight decrease in profits for a business could translate into a major social inconvenience.

One consolation is that hackers will almost certainly “overfish” the pool of victims. At some point there will be so many attacks that most institutions will have no choice but to respond with significant defensive measures. The hackers themselves will accelerate this process, because each will try to maximize their profits before the game is over. Curiously, this means that a successful attempt to “slow down” the hackers could just delay the necessary adjustments that businesses need to make, leaving everyone worse off.

Game theory doesn’t help very much in predicting how long this cat-and-mouse game will go on. But it’s safe to say that it will be here for a long time to come.

Tyler Cowen is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He is a professor of economics at George Mason University and writes for the blog Marginal Revolution. His books include "Big Business: A Love Letter to an American Anti-Hero." This was distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

