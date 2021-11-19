Column: Reasons for joy this holiday season

And the price of turkey? Here’s a question: Who actually likes turkey? The statistics suggest not many. Consumption of chicken dwarfs turkey and not just in the U.S. And hey, Thanksgiving is really about the relatively low-cost side dishes like dressing, green bean casserole and pumpkin pie. Substitute a roaster. Or not. Maybe this is the year of the “Tofurky” vegetarian option. I don’t judge. Well, I do, but I’m trying to be polite about it.

My point is this: I’m excited about the holiday season. And not just because the Christmas displays arrived in the local shopping center before the Halloween candy was even purchased this year. Or because my mailbox is filled with catalogs — as Postmaster General Louis DeJoy could at least get that much right. Or because “hot” holiday gift ideas are swirling around the media (including for “wellness enthusiasts”; a major hot yoga thanks for that, New York Times). No, it’s because a year ago we were still self-isolating without a single dose of vaccine in a single arm in my home. Family gatherings were off the agenda. It wasn’t an especially joyous season. Have we forgotten so soon?