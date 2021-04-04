Column: Recalling our Easter traditions

There is something ironic about Easter.
It is the principal feast of Christianity: the one that really counts. As Paul said, "If Christ be not risen, your faith is vain." No theologian would argue with that. Yet, if you judge by human awareness and behavior, it can’t hold a candle to Christmas.
Everyone is pulled into Christmas; it’s unavoidable and visible everywhere. Its Pagan origin has given it a secular standing that Easter cannot match. Humans have been celebrating the winter solstice ever since they realized its significance: that’s when the world begins a slow turn from dark, cold winter into a promise of summer.
The riotous Saturnalia holidays which developed around it in Rome and throughout the West were considered scandalous by the early fathers of the Church, so they decided to tame it by arbitrarily declaring it to be Jesus’ birthday, the Feast of the Incarnation. (Scholars reckon the actual date to be somewhere in July of 4 B.C.) The event usurped an existing religious date, December 25, the birthday of the popular Persian god, Mithras.
It took time to superimpose the sacred on the secular, and it worked, in a fashion, over the centuries. But it started getting out of hand again and by the 1900s, Santa Claus and his foreign counterparts occupied center stage, backed by merchants’ drive to finish up December in the black.
Easter had nothing like Saturnalia to give it a boost. For a very long time, it didn’t need one. Christian rulers required everyone to endure fasting and self-denial for the full 40 days (Sundays not included) of Lent to find blessed relief in Easter. After a period of privation, everyone left church ready to celebrate, a triumph of religious conviction.
Easter is not without Pagan overtones. To begin with, the feast is named after an Anglo-Saxon goddess of fertility, Oestre. In Germanic tradition, she carries a basket of eggs and is accompanied by a hare. That gives us, not only the feast’s name, but two of its most familiar secular images.
German immigrants in Pennsylvania brought with them Oschter Haws, the egg-laying rabbit. Children were enlisted in preparing a nest for the rabbit and, in some homes, lay out a carrot for it as a treat. In the morning, they would find their gift of brightly-colored eggs.
The coloring of eggs started around the 13th Century. In those days, when society was dominated by church teachings, eggs were added to meat as a forbidden food during Lent. Someone decided to prepare a festive Easter Sunday morning meal by painting the long-awaited egg in bright colors. That really caught on. Surely I am not the only parent who has been through the egg-dying routine.
This custom was carried to conspicuous excess in St. Petersburg, Russia, where Peter Carl Faberge fabricated exquisite, enameled, bejeweled eggs which concealed a surprise gift. The most famous, "the Hen Egg," opened to reveal a golden yolk, which contained a nesting, golden hen, in which one found a tiny crown containing a diamond. Of the nearly 70 he was to create for Russian royalty, some 57 survive. Not a bad icon for the heretical "prosperity gospel."
The ordinary egg is an excellent Easter symbol: it parallels the chick breaking from its shell with Jesus emerging from his tomb. It has long been a symbol of spring and fertility. The rapid reproduction rate of rabbits makes them another appropriate sign of spring.
While gift-giving is drilled into the Christmas season, the push for new purchases isn’t as strong at Easter. Sales do rise with the temperature and there is a saying Bernadette used on me as Lent was coming to an end: "Easter means new clothing from the skin out." With five children, this meant a serious outlay. Mercifully, it was a once-a-year phenomenon and one could save up for it.
The Easter lily is a rather odd fixture of the season. It originated in Okinawa and the Ryukyu Islands and was brought to England in 1819 and to Bermuda in 1853. There it was cultivated. Introduced to the United States in 1880, the "Japan Lily" became popular and profitable. When a virus wiped out the Bermuda fields, bulbs were planted in southern and western regions of the United States. It is now cultivated mostly along the Pacific coasts of Oregon and Northern California.
After Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor. it became the Easter Lily and "legends" were created to link it to the season. It is said to have arisen from Eve’s tears when leaving the Garden of Eden, or at Gethsemane where Christ sweated drops of blood. Its flaring design also suggests Gabriel’s horn, announcing Christ’s conception and birth.
It takes expertise and finesse to make the prized, white lilies bloom at Easter, and cultivators must keep an eye on both developing plants and the calendar to get it just right. Which brings up another Easter irony.
When Roman Emperor Constantine called the Council of Nicea in 325, there were several arguments to settle. The major question was whether Jesus was human or divine (They decided he was both). Then there was the problem of Easter. Many Christians celebrated it at Passover; between the 14th and 15th of Nisan, a month in the Jewish lunar year, which straddles March and April in the Gregorian calendar. (The two dates is a result of reckoning the day beginning and ending at sundown.)
The early bishops wanted to separate Easter from Passover and their solution was a complicated one: the first Sunday, following the first full moon, after the spring equinox. Which is why the feast dances between March 22 to April 25. To give the formula some stability, they fixed the ecclesiastical date for the equinox at March 21.
Despite all this, overlap does occur. When you’re juggling lunar and solar calendars, it’s hard to keep them apart. Passover and Easter are inextricably combined whether either religion wishes it or not. That’s why, in both Greek and Latin rites, it’s not Easter; it’s Pascha.
Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.