Column: Recalling our Easter traditions

Easter had nothing like Saturnalia to give it a boost. For a very long time, it didn’t need one. Christian rulers required everyone to endure fasting and self-denial for the full 40 days (Sundays not included) of Lent to find blessed relief in Easter. After a period of privation, everyone left church ready to celebrate, a triumph of religious conviction.

Easter is not without Pagan overtones. To begin with, the feast is named after an Anglo-Saxon goddess of fertility, Oestre. In Germanic tradition, she carries a basket of eggs and is accompanied by a hare. That gives us, not only the feast’s name, but two of its most familiar secular images.

German immigrants in Pennsylvania brought with them Oschter Haws, the egg-laying rabbit. Children were enlisted in preparing a nest for the rabbit and, in some homes, lay out a carrot for it as a treat. In the morning, they would find their gift of brightly-colored eggs.

The coloring of eggs started around the 13th Century. In those days, when society was dominated by church teachings, eggs were added to meat as a forbidden food during Lent. Someone decided to prepare a festive Easter Sunday morning meal by painting the long-awaited egg in bright colors. That really caught on. Surely I am not the only parent who has been through the egg-dying routine.