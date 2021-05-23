Column: Recount shows election law needs changes

Thank you for the Quad-City Times editorial titled "2nd District issues remain" which was published May 9. I served as a Recount Board Designee in Clinton County, selected by the two candidates as the third member of the board.

You correctly stated that legislation is needed to resolve the fairness and equality issues brought to light by the recount process. The lack of uniformity in the various counties was a problem, as was the fact that each county, regardless of population, had only a three-person Recount Board.

Aside from the 22 uncounted ballots alleged by Rita Hart’s campaign, our recount in Clinton County found additional votes for both candidates because we were able to examine each ballot. Our board ultimately decided to accept the machine recount of votes if, after a visual examination of all the ballots, we found the exact number in a precinct rejected by the machine as either an "over" vote, "under" vote, or write-in vote.