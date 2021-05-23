Column: Recount shows election law needs changes

Thank you for the Quad-City Times editorial titled "2nd District issues remain" which was published May 9. I served as a Recount Board Designee in Clinton County, selected by the two candidates as the third member of the board.
You correctly stated that legislation is needed to resolve the fairness and equality issues brought to light by the recount process. The lack of uniformity in the various counties was a problem, as was the fact that each county, regardless of population, had only a three-person Recount Board.
Aside from the 22 uncounted ballots alleged by Rita Hart’s campaign, our recount in Clinton County found additional votes for both candidates because we were able to examine each ballot. Our board ultimately decided to accept the machine recount of votes if, after a visual examination of all the ballots, we found the exact number in a precinct rejected by the machine as either an "over" vote, "under" vote, or write-in vote.
An "over" vote meant the machine rejected the ballot as having votes for both candidates. We found that this occurred primarily because the voter, who was probably voting early at home, used a marker rather than a pen to fill in an oval on the reverse side of the ballot (voting whether or not to retain judges). The marker "bled" through the paper, causing the machine to read the front of the ballot as an "over" vote in the 2nd District race when, in fact, the voter had properly voted for one of the candidates.
By examining every such ballot, we found and counted votes for both candidates not previously included in the vote totals.
In Scott County, the Recount Board was not large enough or did not have the legal authority to delegate recount duties to a larger staff so that each machine-rejected ballot could be reviewed. There was also not enough time to find and resolve the other issues alleged by the Hart campaign.
This is an important point. In Clinton County, we had the ability and resources to closely examine ballots to determine voter intent. By doing so, we were able to reach an accurate conclusion, taking into account voter intent, in Clinton County. That is a standard that ought to be the goal of any Recount Board involved in an examination of an election such as this. Unfortunately, Iowa law, as it is currently written, does not enable this to happen.
It is important that the Iowa Legislature understand this.
The Iowa law controlling election recounts must be amended.
David H. Sivright Jr., of Clinton, is a retired district judge who served in Iowa's 7th judicial district.