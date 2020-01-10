Column: Reform Iowa's licensing laws

Iowa has a lot to be proud of, but we’ve fallen behind our neighbors when it comes to knocking down barriers to economic opportunity.

A major culprit: overly burdensome occupational licensing laws.

When our representatives gather in Des Moines later this month, reforming these laws should be near the top of their agenda.

Let’s say you want to become a massage therapist. To be licensed in our state, you’ll need 600 hours of education and will have to pay $120 just to apply. On top of that, every time you need to renew your license, you’ll have to pay another $120. Just across our northern border in Minnesota, none of this applies because you don’t need a license at all.

In the same vein, if you want to be licensed as a dental assistant in Iowa, you’ll need six months of experience as a dental assistant trainee, to graduate from an accredited dental assisting program, and to pass an exam (that you have to pay $250 to take). In our neighboring states (Illinois, Missouri, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Wisconsin), you won’t need to do any of this because, once again, you don’t need a license.

Are Iowans more difficult to massage than Minnesotans? Are our teeth tougher to clean than Illinoisans’ or Wisconsinites’?

