Column: Rehabilitate kids, don't jail them

Is there anything that can be done? Apparently, yes. Among the 37 states and jurisdictions included in The Sentencing Project study, the great majority showed measurable improvement in racial disparity between 2015 and 2019. Sadly, Iowa is not among these states. In fact, racial disparity in Iowa rose by 20% between 2015 and 2019 while the nation as a whole reduced such disparity by 13%. Nonetheless, the experience elsewhere demonstrates that change is possible only when state and local authorities choose to acknowledge the issue and take action to address it.

Unfortunately, the majority of the Scott County Board of Supervisors remains committed to building the largest per capita juvenile detention center in the state, rather than investing in less costly, proven community-based diversion and other services. The nearly $20 million taxpayer-financed facility proposed by the board will more than double the number of beds currently allocated to Scott County by state law. Moreover, it will require an estimated $2.5 million annually to operate. The financial pressure it will create to jail, rather than actually rehabilitate, even more children is troubling. But even more disturbing is the realization that it will continue to be primarily children of color who will fill those cells. After all, someone has to.