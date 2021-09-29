Column: Rehabilitate kids, don't jail them

Throughout 2018, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, fought tirelessly for passage of the landmark Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Act in order to reduce and reform juvenile incarceration across the nation. It was perhaps his finest hour in the United States Senate because his advocacy reflected three critical, if unpopular, facts few others were willing to acknowledge. First, juvenile detention is counterproductive. Over time, it only creates more career criminals making the community less safe rather than more safe. Second, there is clear evidence that community-based rehabilitation services are significantly more effective and less expensive than incarceration in restoring youthful offenders to productive community life. And, three, the level of racial disparity within the juvenile justice system is shameful as we jail children of color at wildly disproportionate and completely inexplicable rates
This law did not break new ground, exactly. In the 20 years prior to its passage juvenile detention had decreased by about 66% nationwide as court and corrections officials came to embrace the evolving science of human development. But the law did establish a deadline for substantial compliance with key requirements intended to reduce and reform juvenile detention. That deadline is upon us, December 2021. And, unfortunately, Iowa and Scott County are farther from compliance today than the day President Trump signed it into law nearly three years ago.
At its core, the law limits the type of offenses for which juveniles can be incarcerated. And, it requires that any detained juveniles be held in age-appropriate facilities. It also encourages greater reliance on community-based services as a means to rehabilitate youthful offenders. But most importantly, the law mandates that jurisdictions nationwide take decisive action to reduce the racial disparity in juvenile incarceration. Worthy goals. But even Gov. Kim Reynolds’ ban on the mere discussion of institutional racism in Iowa cannot paper over the harsh reality.
A recent analysis of state and national data now reveals that Iowa leads the nation in the disproportionate placement of African-American children in the nation’s more than 1,500 detention centers, behavioral treatment centers, group homes and youth prisons. Using data collected from 2015 through 2019, the study was released this summer by The Sentencing Project, a Washington, D.C.-based not-for-profit research and advocacy center working to reduce racism in the criminal justice system nationwide. Here’s a few of the key findings.
Iowa’s Black youth detention rate in 2019 was 721 per 100,000 children aged 10-17, more than twice the national rate of 315 per 100,000. By contrast, Iowa’s white youth placement rate in 2019 was only 83 per 100,000. Bottom line: Black children in Iowa are nearly 9 times more likely to be incarcerated than their white peers for juvenile offenses. If that’s not disgraceful enough, consider this: These calculations are based on statewide aggregate population numbers. But remember, two-thirds of Black Iowans today live in only five of Iowa’s 99 counties. So, it’s reasonable to conclude that the racial disparity in Black Hawk, Johnson, Linn, Polk and, yes, Scott County is even higher.
Is there anything that can be done? Apparently, yes. Among the 37 states and jurisdictions included in The Sentencing Project study, the great majority showed measurable improvement in racial disparity between 2015 and 2019. Sadly, Iowa is not among these states. In fact, racial disparity in Iowa rose by 20% between 2015 and 2019 while the nation as a whole reduced such disparity by 13%. Nonetheless, the experience elsewhere demonstrates that change is possible only when state and local authorities choose to acknowledge the issue and take action to address it.
Unfortunately, the majority of the Scott County Board of Supervisors remains committed to building the largest per capita juvenile detention center in the state, rather than investing in less costly, proven community-based diversion and other services. The nearly $20 million taxpayer-financed facility proposed by the board will more than double the number of beds currently allocated to Scott County by state law. Moreover, it will require an estimated $2.5 million annually to operate. The financial pressure it will create to jail, rather than actually rehabilitate, even more children is troubling. But even more disturbing is the realization that it will continue to be primarily children of color who will fill those cells. After all, someone has to.
Ken Croken is a member of the Scott County Board of Supervisors.