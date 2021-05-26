Column: Reject Democrats' election bill

Iowa has one of the best election systems in the country. We consistently rank among the top 10 states for voter registration and participation. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, we set turnout records in 2020 for the June primary and November general election. Now, politicians in Washington, D.C., want to dictate to Iowa and every other state how to run elections.

H.R. 1, passed by the U.S. House, and S. 1, currently under debate in the U.S. Senate, are attempts by the federal government to take over elections. Prior to ramming the bill through the U.S. House, members who voted in favor of it did not seek input from election officials. If they had, they would have learned there is bipartisan opposition to it, for many reasons. Secretaries of State who are Democrats have described parts of H.R. 1. as "irresponsible", "unworkable" and "impossible".

The U.S. Constitution clearly empowers the states, not the federal government, to oversee elections. Many of the provisions the federal government wants to force on every state, Iowa already has in place. However, other parts of the bill would strip away protections we have enacted to ensure the sanctity of the vote.