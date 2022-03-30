Column: Remembering a civil rights pioneer

Editor's Note: In recognition of Women’s History Month, Tom Miller, an author from Bettendorf, puts readers in the shoes of civil rights pioneer Autherine Lucy as she seeks to breach the color barrier at the University of Alabama in 1956.

A cold rain fell on the University of Alabama campus on Feb. 3. For Autherine Lucy, whose four-year odyssey to become the first Black student in the university's 135-year history was finally ending, a little rain was the least of her concerns.

Lucy, the youngest of nine children of a Marengo County farmer, first applied to the university in 1952 following graduation from Birmingham’s Miles College. Polly Myers, a fellow Miles College graduate, applied at the same time. They received dormitory assignments and letters of welcome, but when they tried to register in September, administrators citing Alabama law refused to enroll them.

Arthur Shores, a Birmingham attorney who was representing the two women, then filed suit in U.S. District Court seeking an injunction prohibiting the university from denying them admission. On May 17, 1954, the U.S. Supreme Court announced its decision in another case, Brown vs. Board of Education of Topeka, Kansas, outlawing segregation in public education. In light of the Brown decision, attorneys for Lucy and Myers amended their suit and returned to court.

On June 29, 1955, the district court ruled in their favor: The university could not deny Lucy and Myers admission because of their race. Subsequently, he ruled that the decision was a class action and no qualified Black could be denied admission.

On Jan. 31, 1956, Lucy received by registered mail a letter of acceptance from the university. Myers was denied admission because she had married and divorced in the interim. Myers pledged to continue her efforts to enroll but gave up shortly thereafter.

On the night of Jan. 31, four crosses were burned on the university campus. More crosses were burned on Feb. 1, the day that Lucy registered.

A few minutes before 9 a.m. on a wet Friday, Feb. 3, Lucy arrived at Smith Hall for her first class, Geography I. Wearing a raincoat and hat over a light orange blouse and skirt, she slipped into the classroom and took a seat in the front row. Avoided by the other students, she sat alone.

The class over, she walked across campus to her next class at Graves Hall, followed closely by a policeman. Out of the rain, under eaves and in doorways, curious students watched her progress. Later, her classes over for the day, a relieved Lucy returned to her room. The first day had passed without trouble.

That night, however, more crosses were burned on campus and a large crowd of students exploded fireworks and sang "Dixie." The following night, an even larger crowd gathered, and non-students mixed among the crowd. The demonstration started out routinely enough, but soon morphed into a mob, which attacked passing cars and a bus. The following day, Sunday, was quiet, likely because of a light rain that fell throughout the day.

On Monday morning, a crowd began forming early near Smith Hall. When Lucy arrived for her 9 a.m. class, the crowd numbered about 150. Tuscaloosa Police Chief W.C. Tompkins noted that non-students, primarily rubber workers from the Goodyear plant in town, made up a majority of the crowd. The crowd was in an ugly mood and shouts of "kill her" had officials worried.

By 11 a.m. when Lucy’s second class ended, the crowd had swelled to 2,000. This time, the police spirited Lucy out a back entrance of Graves Hall and into a waiting Highway Patrol car. Lucy didn’t know it, but she wouldn’t be back.

As the drama on campus was unfolding, the university board of trustees was meeting. Their decision, announced later in the day, barred Lucy from campus "for the public safety." Although she promised to continue her struggle to attend the university, Lucy soon married a Texas minister, the Rev. Hugh Foster, and moved to Texas.

The uneasy status quo at the university lasted another seven years before Black students Vivian Malone and James Hood enrolled peacefully in 1963 despite Alabama Gov. George Wallace temporarily blocking their way by standing in the schoolhouse door.

Hood withdrew from the university after two months, but Malone stayed and received her bachelor of arts degree in 1965, becoming the first Black to graduate from the university.

Coming full circle, Lucy returned to the university in 1989 and earned a master’s degree in elementary education. On Friday, February 25, 2022, Graves Hall, the College of Education building where Lucy took refuge in 1956, was renamed Autherine Lucy Hall. Five days later, on March 2, she passed away peacefully at her home in Bessemer, Alabama.

Tom Miller, of Bettendorf, is a retired instructor of history at Scott Community College and an author. His latest novel, "A Place to Rest", is set in post-World War II Alabama. Autherine Lucy and Vivian Malone appear as historical characters in its pages.

