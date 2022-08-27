Column: Remembering a life, regrets or not

There comes a time in life when you realize that there are far fewer years ahead of you than are behind you. This is a time for recollection and reflection.

For me, I think of the things I should have done, but didn’t – and I think of the things I shouldn’t have done, but did. Sometimes, I even think about things that turned out the way I had hoped they would. Looking back, regretting the things I did seems better than regretting the things I failed to do.

I remember how some summers were better than others, but most summers were still the best time of the year for me.

I remember teachers and classmates, neighbors and co-workers, good friends and girlfriends, most of them blended into a mix of past history.

I remember my parents and my brothers when we were all still young and living together as a family. During current times of stress, it’s always comforting to recall the early days of our household when most everything seemed safe and secure – and most of life was still ahead of us.

I remember the various merchants who came to our neighborhood to sell and deliver their products. People like the ice cream man, the egg lady, the Fuller Brush salesman, the milkman, and the bread man. Since my mom didn’t have a car when my dad was at work, it was nice to have the convenience of home delivery.

This was also a time when both doctors and TV repairmen made house calls – and each of them brought cures in the bags they carried.

Early life was a pleasant mash-up of Little League, Boy Scouts, science fairs, serving mass, riding bikes, climbing trees, catching frogs, baseball cards, comic books, sandlot sports, newspaper routes, model cars, and classroom teachers, both good and bad.

I remember the dogs we owned. The passage of time has only made these memories sweeter and more meaningful. The afterlife I have in mind will allow for a happy reunion with my dogs.

It was in high school where I learned that the best way to disarm a bully is to make him laugh.

My first job was working at Henry’s Hamburger in Crest Hill, Illinois, for $.90 an hour. That may have been the worst job I ever had, but it was followed by the best job I ever had: working in the concession stand at a public swimming pool for the Joliet Park District with some of my friends. I would have worked that job for free.

Waiting with anticipation for a new Beatles album every six months helped to carry me through most of my teenage years.

College was living in a dorm, working food service, ushering at the Assembly Hall, writing movie reviews and articles for The Daily Illini, wearing bell bottoms, and growing my hair as long as possible. Sometimes, I even went to class and learned something.

After college, I moved to the City of Big Shoulders and rode the L to work at an insurance job that was not a very good fit. Coming to the Quad Cities in 1975 and finding my way into a career in human resources felt a lot more like my hand was finally in the right professional glove.

I’m glad I lived during a time when I could appreciate the talents of sports stars in their prime like Willie Mays, Sandy Koufax, Ernie Banks, Gale Sayers, Walter Payton, Dick Butkus, Bobby Hull, and Michael Jordan.

I remember my own Boys of Summer from our Rock Island Jaycee softball team: Swanson, Harding, Snyder, McEvoy, Farrar, Gross, Fletcher, Huber, Roman, Creedon, Loomis, Bozik, Hartwig, Painter, Nowinski, and Peterson. What great memories on playing on that great team with those great guys.

I remember the sadness I felt when my parents died, but was always thankful that I was fortunate enough to be raised by such kind and loving people.

These days, I’m learning about friends, colleagues, and former classmates who’ve also passed on. It’s the kind of reality check that’s likely to continue. Someday, that kind of news will be about me. Time will always march on, but not without some losses that hurt.

If you live long enough, you may eventually get to the point where all you have are your memories. Life should be about building a storehouse of adventures, experiences, friendships, accomplishments, and the kind of memories that you can recall with feelings of pleasure, pride, and satisfaction. If you’re still young, take that away as the best advice you’ll get from this column.

I’ve always been thankful for my good health, Midwestern roots, and the many freedoms I have as an American. Drinking from a glass that’s more than half full is the best thirst quencher of all.