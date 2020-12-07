Column: Remembering a veteran of Pearl Harbor

On this day that marks the 79th anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor, I thought I'd share a story of a Quad-Citian who was there.
When it became clear the Pacific Fleet would be based at Pearl Harbor for an extended period of time, Joe Giovennazzo’s wife borrowed money from her parents and notified him that she would be joining him in Honolulu.
With tensions rising in the Pacific, Joe didn’t think that was a good idea.
She came anyway.
Joe found a small bungalow for them to live in. Though he didn’t realize it at the time, that bungalow saved his life.
Joe was born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, April 28, 1916. The son of Italian immigrants, he moved with his family to Silvis while still a child. When he was old enough, his father, who worked for the fabled Rock Island Line, was able to line him up with a job in the round house serving steam locomotives. But with the nation in the midst of the Great Depression, he was frequently laid off.
In December of 1935, Joe joined the U.S. Navy. He was one of fifty in his class at the Great Lakes Naval Training Station assigned to the U.S.S. Arizona.
In 1939, Joe got a letter from his younger brother, Mike, who had also joined the Navy. Joe encouraged him to request duty on the Arizona so the two of them could serve together.
Joe and Mike served together on the Arizona until Joe was transferred to a minesweeper. A year later, he was transferred to the repair ship U.S.S. Vestal, which was in Pearl Harbor tied up next to the Arizona on December 7, 1941.
On Saturday, December 6, both the Vestal and Arizona had personnel inspections. When Joe had completed his, he boarded the Arizona and waited for Mike. When Mike was free to go on liberty, the two brothers, joined by a Marine who was also from Silvis, went to Joe’s bungalow, where his wife had lunch waiting for them.
Joe tried to talk Mike into staying overnight with them at the bungalow, but Mike said he wanted to go back to the Arizona.
Joe was awakened the next morning by a neighbor pounding at the door, saying that Pearl Harbor was under attack. Joe quickly put on his uniform and headed for the harbor.
At the landing for the liberty boat, he met two of his shipmates from the Vestal, who were also trying to return to the Vestal. That was not possible. The Vestal had been cut loose from its moorings and was being towed away from the burning battleship.
They boarded a small rescue boat that took them to Ford Island. As they made their way to Ford Island, they could see the Arizona in flames and the Oklahoma turned over on its side.
"It was a terrible, frightening sight to see," Joe recalled when I interviewed him for a book I was writing.
When they landed on Ford Island, a chief gunner’s mate ordered them to draw three .50 caliber machine guns from the armory (which they had no experience using) and stationed them on the roof of the enlisted mess hall. By then, the Japanese planes were dropping armor piercing bombs from altitudes beyond the range of their machine guns, but they fired at them anyway. They remained on duty until 1:00 a.m. the next morning.
Exhausted, Joe had barely closed his eyes when a petty officer awakened him and ordered him to go back on duty. He was given a pistol and a boat hook and taken to the overturned hull of the Oklahoma. The boat hook, he was told, was to pull out of the water the bodies of the sailors who hadn’t made it. Joe shuddered at the thought that Mike might be among them.
Joe spent most of the next day trying to find Mike. He checked all the names on the lists of survivors, but Mike’s name was not among them. When it was apparent that Mike had not survived, Joe had the sad duty of calling their parents to let them know.
Shortly after Christmas, Joe and Mike’s parents got a telegram from the Navy Department informing them that Mike had survived. Overjoyed by the wonderful news, they bought a turkey on credit from a local grocery store and had a special dinner of thanksgiving.
Unfortunately, the telegram was a false report. Someone in the Navy bureaucracy apparently got the two brothers confused.
Joe stayed in the Navy until he got in his 20 years and was eligible to retire. He worked five years at Ryan Aeronautical Company in San Diego, building KC-135 tankers and then returned to Silvis, where, as he put it, he "fully retired." Joe passed away in 1998.
Dan Lee is the Marian Taft Cannon Professor in the Humanities at Augustana College; danlee@augustana.edu.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!