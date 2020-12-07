Column: Remembering a veteran of Pearl Harbor

Joe and Mike served together on the Arizona until Joe was transferred to a minesweeper. A year later, he was transferred to the repair ship U.S.S. Vestal, which was in Pearl Harbor tied up next to the Arizona on December 7, 1941.

On Saturday, December 6, both the Vestal and Arizona had personnel inspections. When Joe had completed his, he boarded the Arizona and waited for Mike. When Mike was free to go on liberty, the two brothers, joined by a Marine who was also from Silvis, went to Joe’s bungalow, where his wife had lunch waiting for them.

Joe tried to talk Mike into staying overnight with them at the bungalow, but Mike said he wanted to go back to the Arizona.

Joe was awakened the next morning by a neighbor pounding at the door, saying that Pearl Harbor was under attack. Joe quickly put on his uniform and headed for the harbor.

At the landing for the liberty boat, he met two of his shipmates from the Vestal, who were also trying to return to the Vestal. That was not possible. The Vestal had been cut loose from its moorings and was being towed away from the burning battleship.

They boarded a small rescue boat that took them to Ford Island. As they made their way to Ford Island, they could see the Arizona in flames and the Oklahoma turned over on its side.