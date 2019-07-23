Everyone around the table was laughing.
Not side-splitting, Dave Chappelle-on-stage laughing. But the constant smiling and chuckling that takes place when family and friends get together and swap stories.
This time, it was my family at the table. And my mother-in-law, Debbie Erdman, was, as always, holding court. It was the last day I would ever see her.
You would have liked Debbie; heck, everyone liked Debbie. Give her five minutes, and you’d feel as though you’d been friends for years. The funny asides. The intimate whispers. The wry eye rolls. And, most of all, the stories.
Debbie was always smiling. Sipping wine. Telling jokes. Exaggerating. Embellishing. Making everyone laugh. If story-telling is an art, Debbie was a Picasso. A master raconteur.
She had that wonderful ability to turn a gathering into a party, just by sheer force of personality.
And now she’s gone. Dead at 67.
It was brain cancer, and we never saw it coming.
***
Many of us just go through life. Debbie lived it. Not as she might have planned. But she definitely lived.
Her first husband was my wife’s father, "Flash." He played in a college band; she was not long out of high school. He was young, good-looking, and an up-and-coming musician. She was young, good-looking and impressionable.
They fell in love, got married and had a baby, who grew to be my wife, June.
But love doesn’t always last, and Flash couldn’t keep up with Debbie. At some point, most guys put away the drum set and get down to business. Usually, when there’s a wife and child to feed. But that point never seemed to arrive for Flash. Debbie thought he’d settle down. Get a regular job. Become a father, a partner. But Flash didn’t see what she saw, so Debbie moved on.
She met Ed, a contractor, and they moved to Miami. She tried to get him to invest in real estate; buy property at the southern end of Miami Beach, she’d say. But he wanted to keep the money liquid.
"This is beachfront property," she’d plead. "We can get it for a song, and one day it’s gonna be worth millions!" Ed didn’t listen, and they didn’t buy.
A few years later, the actor Sly Stallone bought there. Then Madonna. Then the Big Developers. Today, Miami’s South Beach boasts some of the nation’s priciest real estate. Debbie saw its potential before just about anyone. She could have been rich. Would have been rich. But Ed didn’t see what she saw, so she moved on.
***
It was a little over thirty years ago that Debbie, by now an accomplished Realtor, met a tall, serious man named Jerry Erdman. He treated her like a queen, and she loved that (who wouldn’t?). She made him laugh, softened his hard edges, pushed him. And he loved that.
They made a great team, Debbie and Jerry. They traveled together, entertained together, grew together. Jerry had always been skeptical of strangers. But, in Debbie’s eyes, there were no strangers, only folks she hadn’t yet gotten to know. They met lots of people.
Shortly before the 2008 crash, Debbie and Jerry sold their home in Michigan and moved to South Carolina. That was Debbie: always ahead of the curve. She became a top producer; heck, she won just about every award there was to win in South Carolina real estate. Jerry worked in manufacturing, and his business also grew.
Anyone could see, they brought out the best in each other. They had each found their soulmate.
***
It was only ten weeks ago we were all together in Las Vegas. Sitting around the table, eating, drinking, laughing, listening to Debbie’s animated tales, as only she could tell them. A couple of hours passed, and, regrettably, I headed to the hotel to catch up on some work. June asked me to stay, but Debbie overruled her. “Don’t get mad at your husband for working,” she said.
That night we celebrated Jerry’s eightieth birthday, a party Debbie had planned meticulously. The wine, like the stories, flowed freely. The food was served – what else – family-style. Laughs abounded. It was a great party.
A few weeks later, Debbie started having bad headaches. So bad she didn’t want to get out of bed. Which didn’t sound like the self-motivated, industrious Debbie we knew. So she had an MRI done. That’s when they discovered it – an enormous, malignant tumor, on both hemispheres of the brain. And it was growing really fast.
First, the doctors gave her a year. Then, Christmas. Then, the end of summer. Every week, the timetable was truncated. In the end, it was only a few weeks. She passed in early June. My wife was at her side.
***
Debbie didn’t want a funeral; she hated funerals. Way too sad. She wanted something more uplifting, so we hosted "A Celebration of Life." There were photos of her throughout the decades; in each, from childhood through adulthood, she was smiling, clowning around, having fun. Always having fun. Still, the event felt serious, solemn.
Then, suddenly, magically, everything changed. My wife opened a box of Sky Lanterns – paper lanterns shaped like small box kites powered by fire. When lit, the flame heats the air inside the lantern, causing it to soar into the sky, until the flame goes out.
She asked everyone to inscribe a message to Debbie on the lantern’s face, then light the lanterns and let them ascend toward Heaven, so Debbie could see them. It was amazingly beautiful; dozens of brightly lit lanterns, all rising in unison, each bearing a message of love and joy.
People started sharing their messages, telling stories, laughing, drinking, smiling – sharing bits of joy Debbie had brought into their lives. By night’s end, we all felt a little closer – to each other and to Debbie.
As people headed home, I smiled knowingly. In death, just as she had throughout life, Debbie Erdman had, for one last time, turned a gathering into a party.