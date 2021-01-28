Column: Remembering Justice Jim Heiple

Heiple was a judge for 30 years on all three levels of the Illinois judiciary. He left the state’s top court 20 years ago. His opinions were razor sharp and his legal sparring partners occasionally bore scars. And he had some self-inflicted scars of his own. He resigned as chief justice, but not from the court itself, when a legislative committee looked into his behavior during police traffic stops.

"He did things like not roll down his window when he got pulled over and drive away when the officer walked back to his police car," said retired Justice Ben Miller, who served on the court with Heiple.

I remember visiting Heiple in the living quarters above the courtroom. As we stood before a dinner table, he explained that the jurists sat at the table in the order of their seniority.

"When I was chief justice, I sat at the head of the table but I had to give that up, so now I have to sit over there," he said a bit wistfully as he pointed to an empty chair further down the table.

Heiple is best known for his decision in the Baby Richard and Baby Joe cases.