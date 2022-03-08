Column: Remembering Lucy Claussen

Many don’t remember the name Lucy Claussen, but in 1922, she would become the first woman to run for mayor of Davenport. With the 19th Amendment barely ratified before the election, it would be one of the first elections women could vote in.

Between 1898 and 1916, the Socialist Party ran candidates for the office of mayor, each one gaining more and more votes. In 1918, a man by the name of Charles Barewald ran for the office. Barewald, a well-respected chiropractor in Davenport and graduate of Palmer, came in second. He was bested by his Democratic challenger but beat the Republican hopeful.

He received 3,325 votes, having lost by only 26 votes. A member of the Socialist Party had not done this well in any city election before.

In 1920, Barewald ran for mayor again. This time, Barewald won with a margin of over 1,000 votes.

The Socialist Party also won a majority on the city council in 1920, with five of the eight aldermen being socialist. This marked the beginning of the ill-fated Socialist administration of Davenport.

In 1921, things took a turn for the worse at City Hall. Not even a year into office, Mayor Barewald resigned from the Socialist Party. Before the fallout from this could fully blossom, it was revealed that the 2nd Ward alderman, Walter Bracher, had planted a dictaphone in the mayor’s office to spy on Barewald. He was embroiled in a conspiracy, alongside the city electrician, Harry Strong, who had planted the device at Bracher’s behest.

The rest of the Socialist aldermen found out in the afternoon paper, and all condemned their colleague’s actions. At the following council meeting, dozens of upset Davenporters turned out to demand an answer to the dramatic plot that had encased the city. Yet, they found no answer, with the council creating a facade of "business as usual."

The last blow to the Socialist administration came when 3rd Ward Alderman George Kopke defected from the party and supported the Republicans on the city council in rejecting all socialist city staff up for re-appointment.

Lucy Claussen enters the political scene soon thereafter. She was serving as Davenport's deputy city assessor, as chair of the City Market Commission, and she sat on the Davenport Public Library Board from 1920 to 1939.

Mrs. Claussen was nominated unanimously by the Socialist Party to run. Many Davenporters rallied behind her. She ran on the platform of "Pledging myself to economy in municipal expenditures, to service in the best interest of Davenport, to efficiency in public office above partisanship, and to do most wisely what I find to do to make Davenport a cleaner, better city," according to a Sioux City Journal article, published Jan. 28, 1922.

Months of hard work had led her to the city election on April 1, 1922. She had relied on her allies and public image to carry her across the finish line. Many hoped she would bring the fracturing political party unity and restore order.

She faced off against Barewald, who had chosen to run as a Democrat, and Alfred Mueller, the Republican nominee and previous mayor of Davenport between 1910 and 1914.

Election Day came. The polls opened. Results were coming in. And Claussen was trailing by such a large margin it was clear she would not win. She came in third, only mustering 1,377 votes.

Lucy Claussen was the Socialist Party's last hope. Yet, even she could not fix the damage done by Barewald, Strong, Kopke and Bracher in 1921. Because of these four men, the party began to fall apart, and the Socialists lost power. In an ideal world, this would have been the story of a woman who, against all odds, fought the systems of oppression and beat her opponents.

Lucy Claussen was not only the first woman to seek the office of mayor, but she was the last hope for a political party that had cannibalized itself. Another woman would not even seek the office until 1971, though this woman, Kathryn Kirschbaum, would prove successful where Lucy Claussen would not.

Claussen began to fade from the public eye after the 1922 election. In her later years, she maintained a floral shop until 1938 and remained active in social circles, advocating for equal rights and spreading the simple beauty she found in her flowers. She was laid to rest in 1946 at the age of 68.

Lucy Claussen was soon forgotten by the public. So, it is that I choose to honor Mrs. Lucy Claussen on this International Women's Day. She paved the way for women in government in Davenport by taking those brave first steps. Thank you, Lucy, for being brave for all of us. May your legacy continue on and be forever remembered.

Alexandra Dermody, of Davenport, is a local political activist and a former city council candidate.

