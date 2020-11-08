Column: Remembering Roald Tweet

Later on, a friend told me of attending a cocktail party in which a man said he and his wife were thinking of attending Abelard’s next Homecoming: "It sounds like a lot of fun." Roald wanted to keep it up, but it was getting too hard to remember all the details we had dreamed up. I even had to make up a map of Heloise to keep things straight.

Another one: An Augustana student was chatting with Roald and others in the Augustana snack bar one afternoon. She innocently allowed as how Roald (and she) could stand to lose some weight. She recklessly bet Roald that she could lose more weight than he over a specified period of time. The loser agreed to be "sloughed" — tossed into the body of water just east of the Augustana library.

He turned his unreadable eyes on her and said: "Sure." The two of them showed up for a formal weigh-in and the contest was on. The student dieted and exercised but, as far as she could tell, Roald didn’t cut down by as much as a doughnut.

When time was up, they were weighed again and, to the student’s consternation, Roald had lost significantly more than she had, without, I might add, a concomitant alteration in size or shape.