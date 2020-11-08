Column: Remembering Roald Tweet

As you have probably read by now, Roald Tweet, one of Augustana’s legendary professors, passed away on Wednesday. A few days earlier, we had just finished recording three "Scribble" programs to end the month of November and discussed closing out the year with a series of conversations. It was the last time I saw him.
He was transported to Peoria for treatment; something I learned only the day before he passed, a COVID-19 victim with congestive heart failure. Both phone calls were shocks. It is hard to imagine not sitting down with him again to gossip and argue about poets, authors, and our weirdly complicated English language. Where does one find a friend like that? And how can one afford to lose such a person?
One of the things you have to adjust to in aging is accumulated loss. I think back to the gang I worked with in the early days of television. All are gone. Most of my close friends have vanished, and now Roald. The problem with Covid is that there is no parting; no chance to say goodbye. There’s a sudden absence and that’s it.
I could fill this space with honors accorded this remarkable scholar; 18 years as head of the college’s English department; occupying the Conrad Bergendoff Chair in the Humanities; receiving a Sears-Roebuck Foundation Teaching Excellence Award and the Studs Terkel Humanities medal. But that doesn’t come close to the real man.
Did you know he was also a superb craftsman whose carvings decorate many a Quad Cities mantel (mine included)? One who constructed a grandfather clock; who built a clavichord for fellow faculty all-star Dorothy Parkander? Many remember the time he began a college assembly by releasing one of his many model airplanes, which spiraled to the ceiling of Centennial Hall, then gently circled back to his hands.
Former students remember his special assignments; writing a poem or theme without using the letter "e"; turning in a 10-page paper using no more than three polysyllabic words. Those kinds of tasks you don’t forget, nor the way they forced you to think creatively.
Roald wanted everyone to be a writer. He even convinced me to publish a collection of columns before I had the judgment to edit a proper selection. There are dozens of local writers he helped set in motion. He even pushed me into poetry.
Most of all, he was fun to be with; never at a loss for a poetry quotation, and full of mischief. He could mix fact and fiction together so seamlessly that you had to be careful. Those baby blue eyes gave nothing away. His favorite maxim was: "Never let the truth get in the way of a good story." We cooked up a good one during a "Saturday Morning Live" broadcast many years ago.
We started spinning stories about a fictitious Abelard College in Heloise, Iowa, something that rapidly got out of hand. It went so far, that, one Saturday, we enlisted Lars Scott and pretended to be doing a remote broadcast from Abelard during Homecoming, using an LP I had of a sequence of marching bands, complete with crowd noise.
Later on, a friend told me of attending a cocktail party in which a man said he and his wife were thinking of attending Abelard’s next Homecoming: "It sounds like a lot of fun." Roald wanted to keep it up, but it was getting too hard to remember all the details we had dreamed up. I even had to make up a map of Heloise to keep things straight.
Another one: An Augustana student was chatting with Roald and others in the Augustana snack bar one afternoon. She innocently allowed as how Roald (and she) could stand to lose some weight. She recklessly bet Roald that she could lose more weight than he over a specified period of time. The loser agreed to be "sloughed" — tossed into the body of water just east of the Augustana library.
He turned his unreadable eyes on her and said: "Sure." The two of them showed up for a formal weigh-in and the contest was on. The student dieted and exercised but, as far as she could tell, Roald didn’t cut down by as much as a doughnut.
When time was up, they were weighed again and, to the student’s consternation, Roald had lost significantly more than she had, without, I might add, a concomitant alteration in size or shape.
She never was sloughed, but had to endure considerable teasing. It got even worse after she discovered how he had done it. He had shown up at the initial weigh-in with his pockets full of lead weights.
We got into many serious discussions and often had spirited disagreements about grammar and punctuation; and I’ll miss them. But most of all, I’ll miss the sheer joy of nonsense and laughter with one of the most brilliant and delightful men I have ever known.
Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.
