Column: Remembering the Bee Flats Quartet

It should also be noted that she was a PhD and was formerly the chair of the Department of American Studies at SLU. While I am sure of Wayne’s fatherly affection, I am certain from my own life that Shirley’s role as mother was the most formative aspect of her children’s lives.

My memory of Wayne flows in another direction. I will always think of him as the glorious baritone in the Bee Flats Quartet. As the last surviving member of that long-forgotten group, I often think of the time I spent with them and still wonder why I was in it.

Bernie Vogel was the instigator. I think it was in the fall of ’48 when he decided to form a quartet, shuffling through a few possibilities before settling on Tom Fitzpatrick as first tenor, clearly the best voice in the music department.

After some concert and TV work, Tom went on to sing at the Rome Opera Company (Pinkerton in "Madama Butterfly") and other venues in Europe before settling as a performer and teacher in the U.S.

Russell Doose was the established baritone at St. Ambrose, but he wasn’t interested. Bernie then found Wayne, a freshman member of the chorus. Last of all, he selected me.

Years later, when I asked him why, he didn’t cite the quality of my voice, he simply said, "You sang on pitch."