Column: Remembering the cost of victory

So much is different at the Rock Island National cemetery this Memorial Day.
Our community was not able to gather to put out flags. Big groups cannot cluster around the graves of those they love – those who wore the uniform of this nation and perhaps gave their lives for it.
That is hard. And it doesn’t feel right.
But in the nearly two months since our nation began the COVID-19 lockdown, handmade signs of optimism have started popping up in windows and on lawns. "Hope is not cancelled," they read. "Faith is not cancelled."
Similar sentiments will echo this weekend in quiet American cemeteries: Service is not cancelled. Sacrifice is not cancelled.
Consider the story of one young soldier whose name is etched in white granite here in Rock Island.
Corporal Frederick Baraks was a native of Coal Valley, Ill. He was tough as nails, a Golden Gloves heavyweight boxing champion who fought professionally in California in the late 1930s and early '40s. He was so barrel-chested that he wore a size-50 sports coat, but he had a six-pack, 32-inch waist. His son, Dennis, describes him — politely — as "built like a brick outhouse."
At the height of his boxing career in 1941, Baraks fell in love with a beautiful girl named LaRue. She told him she feared the boxing would scramble his brains — she was direct like that — and she’d only marry him if he gave it up. So Baraks returned from California and became one of the earliest officers in the newly established Illinois Highway Patrol. The couple wed four months before the attack on Pearl Harbor.
As the war in Europe raged, Baraks and 99 other Illinois Highway Patrolmen were drafted into the fight. Baraks entered service in February 1943, arrived in Europe a few months later and fought under the mighty First Army flag after America’s assault onto Normandy in June of 1944.
As the Allied troops pushed forward, military police officers like Baraks were given extraordinary duties: supporting the amphibious operations at Omaha Beach, managing hundreds of thousands of enemy prisoners of war, performing route reconnaissance to keep supply lines moving.
Drawing on the discipline of his boxing years, Baraks made an extraordinary soldier, even as he longed for his family back home. He’d left LaRue with a baby boy, and she bore their second son shortly after he’d left.
Twenty one months into service — in April of 1945 — the conflict was drawing to a close. The German war machine had been devastated. Baraks, like so many combat-weary men, could finally envision walking back through his own front door.
But his company was assigned one final task: to pull security for the Army engineers building massive cemeteries for America’s war dead. On April 5, 1945, Baraks was on guard near St. Avold, France, at what is today the Lorraine American Cemetery, our nation’s largest World War II burial ground in Europe. He was shot and killed by a sniper. He lays there still — along with more than 10,000 American heroes.
Twenty six days after Barak’s death, Adolf Hitler committed suicide. Eight days after that, Germany signed an unconditional surrender. Of the 100 young Illinois State policemen who deployed to the war, 99 came safely home.
Baraks’ wife never remarried. His sons carried on his legacy. Bradley became an author and historian; Dennis, the child he never met, became the Milan police chief.
In 1990, as LaRue Baraks lay dying, her sons asked if she wanted them to finally bring her husband home, to rest beside her. The devoted widow didn’t even consider it. "No," she said. "Leave him over there — in peace."
On this Memorial Day, 75 years after our Victory in Europe, that image resonates:
A European continent, once war-torn and blood-stained, at peace. Our Allies — along with those we battled as mortal enemies — living in harmony. And the heroes who sacrificed everything — who didn’t meet kids who would follow in their footsteps, who left wives who would never stop grieving — buried beneath simple, iconic white headstones.
What a victory it was … and what a cost.
Lt. Gen. Thomas S. James is the commanding general of First U.S. Army, which is headquartered on the Rock Island Arsenal.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!