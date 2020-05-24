Column: Remembering the cost of victory

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

So much is different at the Rock Island National cemetery this Memorial Day.

Our community was not able to gather to put out flags. Big groups cannot cluster around the graves of those they love – those who wore the uniform of this nation and perhaps gave their lives for it.

That is hard. And it doesn’t feel right.

But in the nearly two months since our nation began the COVID-19 lockdown, handmade signs of optimism have started popping up in windows and on lawns. "Hope is not cancelled," they read. "Faith is not cancelled."

Similar sentiments will echo this weekend in quiet American cemeteries: Service is not cancelled. Sacrifice is not cancelled.

Consider the story of one young soldier whose name is etched in white granite here in Rock Island.

Corporal Frederick Baraks was a native of Coal Valley, Ill. He was tough as nails, a Golden Gloves heavyweight boxing champion who fought professionally in California in the late 1930s and early '40s. He was so barrel-chested that he wore a size-50 sports coat, but he had a six-pack, 32-inch waist. His son, Dennis, describes him — politely — as "built like a brick outhouse."