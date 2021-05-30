Column: Remembering those we've lost

And Lane, that little boy who lost his dad so young, is now 12. Just like his dad – he’s most at home on the baseball field.

Back in June of 2012, precisely as Cpl. Luxmore was heading out on his final patrol, 3-year-old Lane was suiting up for his first T-ball game. The coach had handed him his uniform, and by absolute chance Lane got number 4, his dad’s old high school and college number. The very next morning the Army’s casualty notification officers knocked on the front door.

Cpl. Luxmore rests in a cemetery aptly named "Hopewell." But he lives on in the communities that loved him. The scoreboards on the Sherrard High School baseball field are named for him, and his family gives scholarships in his name to local student athletes.

But what I love most of all is that a proud young man with the last name Luxmore is a standout baseball player in the same community where his dad was. He still wears the number 4.

I ask something of each of you today: Pause to remember Corporal Luxmore and the ones you know and love who gave their last full measures of devotion. Remember our Gold Star Families, whose grief is forever etched into the fabric of our nation. And actively remember those – of every generation – who believed this great country was worth everything they had to give.

It has been said that soldiers fight not because they hate what is in front of them but because they so deeply love that which they have left behind. May we all recognize that we are part of that – part of "those left behind" – and may we more deeply treasure the gift of freedom, knowing others paid an unthinkable price for it.

Lt. Gen. Thomas S. James Jr. is the commander of First Army, which is headquartered on Rock Island Arsenal.

