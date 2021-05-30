Column: Remembering those we've lost

When I represented the Army at the funeral of Cpl. Bryant J. Luxmore in New Windsor, Ill., back in 2012, I knew the young soldier was an American patriot.
Seven years later, I would be assigned to Rock Island Arsenal, allowing me the opportunity to reunite with Cpl. Luxmore’s family. I recently met them back at the quiet, country cemetery where I once handed them a folded American flag and uttered those timeless words: "On behalf of a grateful nation."
Only then did I truly grow to know the hero behind the uniform.
Bryant J. Luxmore – B.J. to all who loved him – was quiet and reserved, with a wicked sense of humor for those lucky enough to know him well.
His family meant everything to him – his mom and dad, Brenda and Leonard, his older brother and lifelong best friend, Brock.
Cpl. Luxmore loved deeply, and that was never more true than when he met and married the love of his life, Jaimie. They had a son, Lane, a perfect little boy who would grow to love the St. Louis Cardinals as much as his father did.
From when he was very young, Cpl. Luxmore talked about the Army. His mom encouraged him to go to college, and he did, but, shortly after graduating from Illinois College in 2009, he enlisted.
Cpl. Luxmore was assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division. He, Jaimie and Lane settled into Fort Stewart, Georgia, in the fall of 2011, and the following spring, he deployed to Afghanistan.
Shortly after arriving in country, Cpl. Luxmore began keeping a journal. The very first entry he wrote would be prescient: "If you don’t live for something, you will die for nothing."
Cpl. Luxmore’s unit was tasked with patrolling in and around the district of Panjwai, the birthplace of the Taliban. On June 10, they came under enemy small-arms fire and Cpl. Luxmore was killed in action.
I will never forget the outpouring of love for this young soldier here in the Quad Cities area: the high school gym filled to capacity, the athletic display cases with trophy after trophy won by a young B.J. Luxmore, the miles of highway lined with people waving flags as the funeral procession passed by.
On this Memorial Day, we as American citizens can do our part by slowing down and consciously reflecting on men and women like Cpl. Luxmore who have been willing to serve and sacrifice – even to die – for us. But for families like the Luxmores, this day is personal and poignant. They live in a state of remembrance.
This weekend, Brenda and Leonard Luxmore are grieving the recent death of Brenda’s father. As he’d laid dying in a hospital bed two weeks ago, Brenda had whispered that it was OK to let go, to "go be with B.J."
Jaimie has found love again, remarrying a few years ago. He is a kind and generous man who the Luxmores have welcomed into their lives like a third son. The couple now have a 3-year-old boy who follows around his big brother the way B.J. once followed Brock.
And Lane, that little boy who lost his dad so young, is now 12. Just like his dad – he’s most at home on the baseball field.
Back in June of 2012, precisely as Cpl. Luxmore was heading out on his final patrol, 3-year-old Lane was suiting up for his first T-ball game. The coach had handed him his uniform, and by absolute chance Lane got number 4, his dad’s old high school and college number. The very next morning the Army’s casualty notification officers knocked on the front door.
Cpl. Luxmore rests in a cemetery aptly named "Hopewell." But he lives on in the communities that loved him. The scoreboards on the Sherrard High School baseball field are named for him, and his family gives scholarships in his name to local student athletes.
But what I love most of all is that a proud young man with the last name Luxmore is a standout baseball player in the same community where his dad was. He still wears the number 4.
I ask something of each of you today: Pause to remember Corporal Luxmore and the ones you know and love who gave their last full measures of devotion. Remember our Gold Star Families, whose grief is forever etched into the fabric of our nation. And actively remember those – of every generation – who believed this great country was worth everything they had to give.
It has been said that soldiers fight not because they hate what is in front of them but because they so deeply love that which they have left behind. May we all recognize that we are part of that – part of "those left behind" – and may we more deeply treasure the gift of freedom, knowing others paid an unthinkable price for it.
Lt. Gen. Thomas S. James Jr. is the commander of First Army, which is headquartered on Rock Island Arsenal.