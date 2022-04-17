Column: Remembering Tom Tredway

Monday afternoon, I received a call informing me that Tom Tredway, Augustana’s 7th president, had passed away the previous day. He was a brilliant, quirky, thoughtful man and a good friend. I will miss him, as I do other close friends who have escaped this world ahead of me. But Tom was special.

By now you have read of his life and career and the many tributes from a wide range of associates and admirers. There will be a memorial gathering on April 24 to honor his exemplary life. There really isn’t much for me to add at this point, except to note the key role he played in my life and something of the times we sent together in laughter, contention and agreement.

It began with some personal musing in June of 1977. I was in my second term in the Illinois Senate and worrying about my finances. When I was elected in 1972, I owed the word about $5,000. Seven years later, it was close to $20,000 and growing. I needed an additional source of income and was trying to think of something that wouldn’t cause a conflict of interest.

I told my secretary that the best solution would be to get Augustana College to let me turn their 10-watt student station into a major public radio station devoted to classical music, After six months of hearing me voice the idea, she had had enough: "Either do it or shut up about it."

With that jolt, I called and asked Augie’s new president, Tom Tredway, if he could grant me a brief interview. The next day, after a five-minute presentation in his office, he said, "If you can find a way to do it, do it." Three years later, a new WVIK signed on the air, I lost an election, and had a job I had dreamed of all my life.

Into the bargain, I had gained a new friend, one of deep intelligence, encompassing memory and ready wit. These were among many gifts which could easily have set him apart, but he chose to remain in the mix of ordinary life, to the great benefit of all who he encountered.

He was a gift to Augustana in a time of crisis in higher education. As many colleges scrambled to deal with declining enrollments and somewhat recklessly tried to adjust by making changes in curriculum, he held fast to the ideal of a liberal arts college and made it work. I had the privilege of being in some of those urgent meetings and admired his ability to listen, learn and stay focused.

In private, we shared some mutually emotional challenges, which deepened my admiration for his wisdom and humanity. I am one of hundreds who have benefited from his empathy and counsel.

Rather than keep trying to express things beyond words, let me simply cite his inaugural address as 7th president of Augustana. It was short, to the point, and given outdoors as prologue to a picnic. It was a direct and simple statement which spoke volumes for the man.

"Cardinal Newman reminds us that when the ancient Athenians began the world’s first university, they sought a quiet shaded grove with a stream flowing through. To think carefully and clearly, they believed one must be in pleasant, tranquil surroundings. Shaded lawns were ideal for reason and reflection.

"This lawn has seen its share of Frisbees and touch football. But I suppose that what the trees and bricks around us know best are students and faculty hurrying to class in Old Main or Wallberg or Founders Hall. As lovely as college campuses like this one may be, especially in the fall, it is the men and women who populate them who give them their true meaning. When persons of intelligence and honesty and discipline are committed to learning and teaching, lawns have a way of turning green and oaks of turning red and yellow around them.

"The people who come and go here are the truest loveliness of the place: students, janitors, administrators, secretaries and teachers. There are people, too, not always here, who deepen the colors of the campus.

"Parents, who after they have unloaded their children and their trunks at the dormitories, drink coffee and nervously meet the faculty on the Union lawn each fall.

"Alumni, who cross the sidewalks caught in memory, hearing voices in their minds, which they thought they had forgotten.

"Neighbors, who bring their out-of-town company to look around the campus when the redbuds blossom.

"Today one thinks especially of people who will never come here again. They built this school because they believed that immigrants were as ready as anybody to seek liberal learning. They held that higher education belonged in the midst of the Christian Church, in America as surely as it had for a thousand years in Europe.

"And we must think of the people who are happy because it is Saturday, and they are free from grade school for the weekend. They will come here after some of us are gone, to study and play, to worship and grow.

"I am pleased to assume the responsibilities now assigned to me. To be one of the people who belong to Augustana is a source of happiness and gratitude to me. I promise to do the best I can."

He kept his promise, and it has made all the difference, both to Augustana and those of us who drifted into his orbit.

Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.

