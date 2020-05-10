Column: Reopening hinges on trust

The first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic brought serious economic damage for thinly capitalized face-to-face retailers, such as small family-owned restaurants. But many of those same institutions will lead the recovery - that is, if they have built up trust among their patrons. If they ask me to sit outside to eat my meal, I will trust that their kitchen procedures are "clean enough," because I believe that the boss is watching.

It is also worth asking whom I do not trust. When it comes to providing a fully clean and safe store, I do not trust most of the big-box retailers. I trust them just fine in ordinary times, but no single manager can oversee the entire cleaning and disinfectant operation. And can they monitor Covid-19 in the air? If they tell me that "all possible precautions have been taken," I might believe their words, but I won't believe that is enough.

I will also remain skeptical of the airlines. Like most American travelers, I've experienced lost bags, canceled flights and inexplicable delays. I am not a complainer by nature, yet still I would classify my experience in 44 years of flying as "OK to good." I'm not afraid of a plane crash, but when it comes to risking Covid-19 exposure . . . I'm going to wait a bit longer.