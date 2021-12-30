Column: Repairing our federal courts

So the Biden administration’s selection of young, liberal judges is good for the administration and the Democratic Party. Is it good for the judiciary?

There is — or should be — a difference between law and politics. The law should not be, to paraphrase Carl von Clausewitz’s comment about war, the continuation of politics by other means. Instead, judges should try their best to apply the law to the facts of the cases before them, as objectively as possible. A judge’s goal should be to dispense justice under the law, not to advance an ideological agenda. Unfortunately, judges on both the right and left have too often treated the law as a vehicle for partisan politics. The judge-picking process might bear some of the blame.

It might be better for the judiciary for Biden — and all presidents, for that matter — to focus relatively little on youth and ideology.

This was essentially the Obama administration’s approach, partly because it was Obama’s own centrist inclination, and partly because, back when the filibuster was in effect, confirming judges who were too far from the center was impossible.