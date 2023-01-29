Column: Report from Montana: We've learned much from tribal members

The Augustana students in my Montana J-term class are now here and are loving every minute of their Montana experience.

The course they are taking is entitled “Land, People, Culture.” It relates to several of the Augustana’s student learning outcomes, including the following two:

• The course contributes to intercultural competency by extensively drawing upon insights that can be gained by learning about Native American cultures and by interacting with members of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.

• The course contributes to ethical citizenship by (a) encouraging students to think about caring for creation, placing particular emphasis on caring for woodlands and lessening the environmental impact of our lifestyles by living simpler lifestyles, and (b) making students aware of the huge injustices to which the Salish, Kootenai and North Pend d’Orielle (Kalispel) peoples have been subjected by government officials and entrepreneurs motivated by love of money.

This morning we attended a meeting of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Council. It was an opportunity to express our gratitude to them for their warm hospitality and for what we have gained from having the opportunity to meet with tribal members. These have included Tribal Council Chair Tom McDonald, who blocked out two hours to meet us to update us about conservation measures the tribe is taking to protect and preserve the land it controls.

There have been some big changes since I took a previous group of students to Montana in 2020. One of the most significant changes has been the transfer of the management of the National Bison Range from the federal government to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.

In 1908, the federal government established the National Bison Range in the middle of the Flathead Indian Reservation without securing the permission of the Salish, Kootenai and North Pend d’Orielle (Kalispel) tribes, whose land it was. While the tribes strongly supported measures to save bison from extinction, the fact that the National Bison Range was established in the middle of their reservation without their permission was very offensive to them.

After years of negotiations that got nowhere, the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes in 2016 drafted a proposed bill entitled the “National Bison Range Restoration Act.” The measure was incorporated in the Montana Water Rights Protection Act, which became part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. The U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate passed this bill on December 21, 2020. President Donald Trump signed it into law on December 27, 2020.

We visited the Bison Range (it is no longer called the “National Bison Range.”) The tribes have added a very informative museum to the Visitor Center. There is also a gift shop offering for sale a wide variety of merchandise created by Native American artisans.

After attending the Tribal Council meeting this morning, we met with Joe McDonald (Tom McDonald’s father), who was the founder of Salish Kootenai College. Yesterday we met with Salish Kootenai College President Sandra Boham.

Salish Kootenai College (SKC) is the tribal college established to serve members of the Salish, Kootenai and North Pend d’Orielle (Kalispel) tribes. It is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities. Students from over 60 tribes from throughout the United States and Canada are enrolled at SKC.

Part of the mission of SKC is to preserve Native American cultural traditions, including the tribal languages. SKC offers intensive language courses in both the Salish and the Kootenai languages. (The North Pend d’Orielle speak a dialect of the Salish language.)

The other part of the SKC mission is to prepare students for careers in the world as it exists today. The college’s website proclaims, “Charge into your future at SKC.”

Traditionally, the Salish, Kootenai and North Pend d’Orielle (Kalispel) were semi-nomadic hunter-gatherers. Those days are gone forever. What SKC is dedicated to doing is preserving the languages and other cultural traditions while preparing tribal members to succeed in the world as it is today.

It is a daunting task, made more difficult by the face that college is not on the radar screens of many of the sons and daughters of tribal members. Yet it is a task that is enjoying a significant degree of success. When we met with SKC President Boham, she said that one of the problems the college is facing is finding housing for the growing number of students who wish to enroll at SKC.

It has been good to meet with tribal members. We have learned much from these experiences.